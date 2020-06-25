Kim Kardashian Canceled? British Actress Wants Fans To Unfollow TOXIC Kim K!

British actress Jameela Jamil is taking a swipe at Kim Kardashian-West over her "obsession" with body image on social media.

The 34-year-old "The Good Place" star has been an advocate of body positivity and has been able to build a community called IWeigh -- an online crusade that promotes the individuality of everyone and their value so they can see "how amazing" they are "beyond the flesh on our bones."

Jameela Jamil Lashing Out At Kim Kardashian?

In a lengthy Instagram post, the radio presenter mentioned that she received "over 1000 DMs" about the SKIMS founder's throwback video wherein she was donning a nude corset, similar to her 2019 Met Gala outfit. The said garment accentuated her famous curves as she displayed her unrealistic tiny waist while in front of a mirror.

"The reason I didn't jump on it immediately isn't that I don't think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do," Jamil said before adding that her followers' decision to call it out themselves proved the movement she started was working.

She went on and claimed that she is not "trying to cancel Kim K" and mentioned that she is eagerly arming her fans "with the knowledge to recognize" individuality and the unreal "expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy."

The London-born celebrity did not stop there in shading the reality star, however. She even pointed out that Kim has "body image issues and obsession" with looking perfect and trying to please people.

"She isn't actively trying to harm you. She's just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she's spilling it out onto her following," Jamil said.

Jameela Jamil Encourages Fans To Unfollow Kim K

The T4 host continued and gave her fans a piece of advice, and that is to "protect yourself" by choosing what "market" to control -- in reference to social media influencers.

She concluded her post by urging her 3.1 million followers to do the smart move and unfollow the famous Kardashian.

"Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self-esteem. Don't let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don't make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have," Jameela furthered.

Kim Kardashian Lost Corset After Met Gala Event

Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty founder posted the controversial photo donning her designer piece corset.

As cited by People magazine, after last year's Met Gala, the mother-of-four took a "special trip" to London to visit the renowned corset designer, Mister Pearl, and requested to recreate the same garment she wore at the event because it got lost the night of the Met Gala.

To recall, last year, the Kardashian-West matriarch walked in the red carpet wearing an old school corset made by the legendary French couturier over her custom "dripping wet" Thierry Mugler dress.

