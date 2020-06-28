Shane Dawson CANCELLED: Jaden Smith Family Exposed YouTuber's Problematic Behavior

YouTuber Shane Dawson is not getting off the hook pretty soon following his recent apology video, because Hollywood stars Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden are among the newest batch of people to call out his problematic behavior.

The Smith family has called out the 31-year-old YouTube personality after an old video of him surfaced pretending to perform a sexual act while looking at a poster of a then 11-year-old Willow Smith.

The "Red Table Talk" show host took to her Twitter and said, "To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with your excuses."

Jaden also slammed Dawson in an all-caps rant, expressing his disgust.

"YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

Shane Dawson "Taking Accountability"

Shane Dawson, who has over 23 million subscribers, has owned up to his past racist actions in a 20-minute video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday night.

He apologized for the past videos that featured controversial moments, including videos of racial stereotypes, blackface, and slurs.

"I'm sorry that I added to the normalization of blackface or the normalization of saying the N-word. It's not a funny word, especially for a white person to say."

However, he did not mention the particular Willow Smith video but apologized for the inappropriate comments about children.

He said he "would never talk about a child in a way that is inappropriate."

"That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would never do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny," Dawson said.

Everyone was not accepting his apology, and many people have unsubscribed to Shane Dawson.

One Twitter user expressed her disappointment saying, "I'm done supporting you. YouTube changed you and made you into a monster. But you're just as fake as Jeffree Star, and your karma will come to get you soon."

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star EXPOSED

This wasn't Shane Dawson's first controversy as of recently.

For associating with "problematic" and "controversial" YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star, he and Shane Dawson found themselves in hot water after their ex-friends exposed them for fueling Tati Westbrook's viral "Bye Sister" attack on fellow YouTuber and makeup artist, James Charles.

Sources have all come out this week that both Star and Dawson encouraged Westbrook to upload the video last year to spill the tea on Charles' inappropriate behavior.

The first person to open up about Star's involvement in an attempt to expose Charles was former model Kameron Lester he worked with Jeffree Star Cosmetics in the past.

He claimed Star asked him if he liked the younger YouTuber and afterward, was told to stay silent publicly about any interaction with Star on the matter.

When Lester defended Charles, Star allegedly cut ties with him immediately.

Lester also mentioned Dawson's involvement saying that he was "cursing James out" while talking on the phone to Jeffree.

Another YouTuber, Ashlye Kyle, revealed some text messages Star sent her in the past.

Ahead of the "Bye Sister" video, Star sent a text to Kyle saying, "Shane and I feel like this weekend something bad is going to happen with all of this...James is playing with so much fire. Karma is in full swing lately."

