Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets MASSIVE Support In Controversial Fight

Mia Khalifa expressed how grateful she is for the overwhelming support she is getting on social media in the attempt to wipe out her porn star image on the internet.

It all started when the 27-year-old social media personality opened up about the lasting impact of her three-month stint as an adult entertainment actress.

"That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people's only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21," she wrote on TikTok.

Back in 2014, then 21-year-old Mia made 11 adult movies, including ones where she was wearing a hijab in some scenes. She instantly became famous in the adult film industry, but she insisted that she only earned $12,000 out of all those movies.

However, the hijab videos took a toll on Mia's safety and mental health after receiving numerous death threats from different terrorist groups. Because of this, the actress had to attend therapy to manage her trauma, emotional stress and bullying effects.

In her attempt to revamp her image, the Lebanese-American sports commentator said that those videos would haunt her forever. She is trying her best to raise awareness so other girls will not be a victim of exploitation like her.

This led fans to rally behind Mia and start a movement to help the former adult film star to redeem herself.

#JusticeforMia

After sharing her story to her legion of fans on different social media platforms, fans started showing support for Mia using the hashtag #JusticeForMia.

They are demanding to take down Mia's videos in all adult film platforms and websites until she is fairly compensated.

One fan even started a change.org petition "demanding her domain names be returned; her videos removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin."

The petition insisted that Mia and her team already made many financial offers to the video owners, but to no avail.

As of writing, over 1 million people already signed the petition, and the group is aiming to reach 1.5 million petitions in Mia's favor.

Mia Khalifa's Reaction

In response to the overflowing support she received, Mia took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to her 20.7 million followers

"Look what y'all did... I love you so much. #GenZ, and especially the creator of the hashtag, Bella, haven't stopped spreading awareness in 4 days, and this is the result," Mia wrote alongside videos of social media posts supporting the #JusticeForMia movement.

"I promise I will make #justiceformia the first step to change, this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same trap," she added.

In the end, Mia encouraged her followers to support women who own and distribute their content instead of those who are being exploited and are not given rights to control their bodies.

