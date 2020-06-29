Royal Geniuses! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SOLVE Their BIGGEST Family Problem

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, they have chosen to be "financially independent" from the crown.

It was previously reported that the Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" by their decision, as they didn't consult anyone within the British royal family.

As the most sought-after couple officially exited The Firm last April, they were also stripped off of their HRH titles. Moreover, they would no longer receive money through the "sovereign grant," which is the main source of the royal family's income.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set To Charge $1 Million Per Speech

With that said, royal watchers and experts are questioning how the Sussexes can maintain their lavish lifestyle now that they chose to settle in Los Angeles.

In the latest Meghan Markle news, Los Angeles Times cited that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to charge up to $1 million per speech after hiring one of the biggest agencies in the U.S.

Multiple reports noted that the couple has signed with New York-based Harry Walker agency to represent them as they carry out new roles after leaving the U.K.

Considered as the world's leading speakers agency, some of its famous and prominent clients include former world leaders Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hilary Clinton, as well as the Sussexes' close friend Oprah Winfrey.

Furthermore, Chairman of the London Speaker Bureau Tom Kenyon-Slaney revealed to the Times that during the JP Morgan event in Florida last year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were paid "a little less" than $1 million or $1.2 million.

"There are not so many US organizations paying these kinds of fees, outside the investment bank community and a few associations. I would suspect that in order not to be accused of commoditizing the royal family too much, they will do very few at very high fees ... $1 million for a live appearance for one of them. It will be interesting to see who pays for them," Kenyon-Slaney added.

The former royals are expected to hold keynote speeches and moderated discussions relating to social issues such as racial injustice, gender equity and environmental concerns.

"Topics will largely relate to the social issues the world is facing now including racial justice and gender equity, mental health, issues impacting women and girls and the environment-as well as the intersectional nature of these issues," a source told Town and Country.

In addition, the controversial couple is expected to engage in talks on behalf of their charities, in which part of their fee will benefit the chosen organization.

"Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavors."

Meghan Markle's Voiceover Deal With Disney

Aside from their speeches, one of Meghan's comeback in Hollywood was her voiceover deal for Disney's documentary "Elephant," which was released last April 3 in celebration of Earth Month.

Unfortunately, the 38-year-old duchess did not receive any fee from the company. Instead, it reported that Meghan bagged the deal in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

