Justin Bieber SLAPS Accusers With Proof Of FALSE Claims [REPORT]

Canadian superstar Justin Bieber is releasing all the receipts to prove that he did not rape a fan.

It came after two women accused him of sexual assault. One of the accusers, identified as Danielle, alleged that the "Yummy" hitmaker raped her in 2014 at his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Texas during the time when he and Disney alum Selena Gomez were in a relationship.

Another alleged victim, identified as Kadi, mentioned that the Grammy Award winner sexually harassed her at the Langham Hotel in NYC on May 4, 2015.

Justin Bieber Strongly Denies The Allegations

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter and quickly denied the allegations being thrown at him.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," he wrote.

To prove his innocence, Justin showed a photo of him and his two male pals together during the time the alleged 2015 assault happened.

According to The Sun, the said photos can serve as essential proof that he was out in New York with friends during the incident.

"This photo is crucial to Justin's alibi because it shows that he stayed out after the Met Gala and was not in a hotel at the time of the alleged attack. He will be able to call up the friends to back up his version of events and hopefully help put this horrible saga to rest," a source told the outlet.

The source also pointed out that this is not the first time that the Grammy Award winner has become a target of internet trolls.

"Justin is used to being targeted by trolls and made the subject of crazy claims, but sickening stuff like this is on a whole other level."

For what it's worth, Bieber also denied the 2014 rape accusation thrown at him by sharing an article that he was with Gomez at the time.

Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Last week, Bieber already filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit for the anonymous tweets. He mentioned that the accusations are obviously madeup stories and the accusers have no proof over the scandalous claims.

"It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence," Justin Bieber's attorney Martin Singer wrote in their lawsuit.

Furthermore, Bieber -- who married Vogue cover girl Hailey Baldwin -- is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages as part from the defamation complaint.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani FURIOUS! Kelly Clarkson Cozies Up to Blake Shelton Amid Divorce Drama?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles