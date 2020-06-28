Gwen Stefani FURIOUS! Kelly Clarkson Cozies Up to Blake Shelton Amid Divorce Drama?

Gwen Stefani is not happy that her boyfriend of four years, Blake Shelton, is cuddling up to their "The Voice" co-star, Kelly Clarkson during her dramatic divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

A source told Globe Magazine, July 6, 2020 issue, that the "Hollaback Girl" is pissed off.

"Suddenly, he's on the phone and texting to comfort his newly single friend - who just happens to be attractive and talented."

The drama between the country singer and the platinum blonde bombshell, who have dated for years but still no wedding in sight, escalated when Kelly Clarkson split from her husband of six years.

"Gwen is used to being the focus of Blake's attention, especially since they've been in lockdown together in the past three months," the tipster shared.

Blake Shelton is said to be trying to help Clarkson during this difficult time.

"But when Kelly recently contacted Blake to tell him there was trouble in paradise between her and her husband, it seems that's all Blake's been talking about."

The 43-year-old mentor is reportedly close to both Clarkson and Blackstock because they manage their careers.

When Clarkson and Blackstock started dating in 2012, it was the music manager who pestered Blackstock to propose to the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker and even offered to marry them since he's an ordained minister.

Kelly Clarkson's role as a colleague on the show had also added to her closeness to Shelton.

"They argue and fuss a lot on 'The Voice,' but it's part of what makes the show interesting."

The source continued, "They have this sort of chemistry between them, and they share the same sense of humor."

Shelton giving Clarkson most of his time and attention have reportedly put Gwen Stefani on edge.

"They are both country singers, and Kelly is a downhome Texas girl who isn't a fan of the limelight, and Blake is happiest when he's home on his ranch in Oklahoma hunting, fishing and driving his ATV through the mud."

While for Stefani, it may look like that she and Shelton are no match since they don't want to live the same.

"Gwen, on the other hand, always looks like a Barbie doll and prefers the Beverly Hills lifestyle."

The source further revealed that while Gwen Stefani "eats like a bird," both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson enjoy delicious food.

The two have even supported one another as they tried to lose weight in the past couple of years.

The tipster also revealed that this is the first time that Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have been single at the same time.

"Maybe if Gwen knew for sure what the future holds for her and Blake, she wouldn't be so upset."

Are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Ever Going to Get Married?

Ever since the two started dating in November 2015, people's minds are asking, are Gwen and Blake ever going to get married?

Five years later, they're still in a relationship.

But according to an Us Weekly report, Gwen Stefani reportedly wants to marry Blake Shelton when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The couple has helped each other go through their respective divorces in 2015, with Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

"She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the insider told the publication.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Nasty Divorce: Ex Now Threatening to Expose Her Secrets?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles