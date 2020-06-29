Fashion Spotlight: Style Like Reese Witherspoon With These 3 Draper James Essentials

Reese Witherspoon is not only keeping herself busy as a mom and an actress, but she has also ventured into the world of fashion.

Draper James is a classic American style fashion line that is a mixture of Southern "charm, feminine and pretty."

You might have heard of them back in April when the company was reported to give free dresses to teachers across the United States.

If you look at Reese Witherspoon's Instagram account, you will not only see pictures of her kids and with her celebrity friends, but she has also featured lovely dresses from Draper James.

Most of the collection styles are perfect for the warm weather, which also means it's ideal for spring and summer.

If you're wondering what you can buy from the clothing line, here are our top three picks from Draper James.

Draper James Stripe Faux Wrap Tank Dress in Light Pink

This is the kind of Draper James dress you can wear not only for the warm weather, but layering it with a cute cardigan or a chic jacket could instantly transform this pretty tank dress into autumn and winter go-to.

With its light pink stripes and flattering faux wrap, with a classic above-the-knee length, it checks every box for the perfect warm-weather dress.

Wrap dresses are designed to skim your body and highlight the curves.

Wear it with strappy high-heels for the perfect date night look or with sneakers for brunch with the girls.

Draper James Women's Cherry Ann Tennessee Tote

When you think of a tote bag, the word that automatically comes to mind is "comfort."

A tote bag is an ideal accessory to carry all your essentials in one place - you can take everything in your tote bag from cellphones to documents to tablets to laptops.

For spring and summer, this Draper James Cherry Ann Tennessee Tote will keep your outfit summery cool thanks to its cherry prints. It's an ideal piece to use for everyday wear.

As seen on social media, tote bags are now all the rave, and gone are the micro bags' days.

According to British Vogue, the season's latest bag trend has practicality in mind. These are a must for warmer months, and if you're not into the Draper James tote, there are loads to choose from on Amazon in every style, color, and print.

Draper James Stella Sunglasses | Blue SU 0008 05

This Draper James Stella Sunglasses is one of the line's most popular sunglasses.

It features a resin frame, a plastic lens with a width of 56 millimeters that is a must-have for all of your spring and summer outfits in the coming weeks.

These sunglasses are one way to show your creative, fashionista side because of its thicker, larger, and plastic frame.

Not everybody can pull off sunglasses style like these, as many women tend to go for metal frames.

If you're looking for more styles to show off your creativity and fun nature, you should choose retro or vintage style frames or updated versions of classic frame shapes with fresh colors and finishes.

These definitely will never go out of style.

