Sorry, Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton Is The New QUEEN!

After almost a decade, Kate Middleton has truly evolved to become the perfect future queen consort to her husband and future king, Prince William.

Despite facing mounting pressure from her future role with The Firm, Duchess Kate earned high praise from royal watchers and experts, most especially during the onset of the coroavirus crisis that has been sweeping across the world.

Together with the Duke of Cambridge, Kate stepped up and took the lead for the monarchy as they address the devastating situation and appease the public amid the global pandemic. The two actively engaged in public duties through Zoom meetings and conferences with NHS workers and frontliners.

Kate Middleton's New Role In Social Media

Following this, the 38-year-old royal mom has emerged to become the Queen of Influencers during the coronavirus lockdown. She clinched the title from her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

As cited by U.K. website LoveTheSales.com, Duchess Kate's outfits were three times more likely to sell out than the Duchess of Sussex's.

In addition, most of her worn outfits have increased global fashion searches by 86 percent since the start of the lockdown, while the former "Suits" actress only increased by 35 percent.

During the Cambridge's Zoom meetings, Kate was seen donning stylish dresses and outfits which were reportedly sold out immediately -- including a mustard top from high street fashion chain Zara.

Kate's most-searched item is the blue midi wrap dress from British clothing online retailer Boden.

Meghan Markle's Influencer Status

To recall, before Prince Harry and Meghan dropped their bombshell news to step down as a senior member of The Firm, the Duchess of Sussex has been hailed as "the most powerful celebrity fashion influencer" in 2019. She beat high-profile celebrities such as beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and female rapper Cardi B, according to global fashion search engine Lyst.

According to the search engine, Meghan's outfits "sparked a 216 percent increase in searches for similar pieces."

The "Meghan Markle" Effect

Moreover, the London Institute of Photography researchers previously mentioned that the two duchesses have generated $2.4 million in influencer value in 2019.

"The royals are talked about all the time and we wanted to see how they relate to social media and fashion," lead researcher Damon Culbert revealed to Vanity Fair.

Culbert then pointed out that it appears that the "Meghan Effect" is a real thing since her "online presence" is highly profitable than Kate.

"Kate and Meghan are both powerful social media influences, but Meghan came out on top in our research. It's her first year as a royal and it has been a very busy year with marriage and the birth of Archie. It goes to show that the Duchess of Sussex's online presence is highly valuable to audiences around the world," the expert furthered.

