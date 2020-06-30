Zoom Ready! 3 Brow Stylers To Keep Your Eyebrows In Shape For Your Next Virtual Meeting

With the ongoing global pandemic, our lives have been turned 360 as we shifted to the so-called new normal.

We are all donning face masks, being paranoid about viruses and getting easily anxious with crowded places.

Moreover, some people have been working from home since the beginning of the health crisis, and this means conducting business over video conferencing platforms indefinitely.

Despite all human interaction being organized online, we still have to look our best whether it is FaceTime dates, online house parties, or just a plain business talk with your boss over Zoom.

Having said that, here are some tips and tricks on how to look good on camera!

Clean And Moisturize

Just like a good painting, we need to have a good canvas when doing our makeup. Beauty experts always advise to cleanse and moisturize, regardless if you have oily or dry skin.

This smoothens the skin's surface for a more even foundation or concealer application. Plus, it can help your makeup stay on longer.

Since it is just a video call meeting, opt for a natural-looking glow by using your favorite foundation to cover imperfections and provide a more even skin tone.

Add Color!

Next is to add a little color on your face using multi-use products like lip and cheek tint or cream for that healthier-looking skin.

Shape Your Eyebrows

And for the last step, try having strong and full eyebrows for a more convincing and confident look during Zoom meetings.

With that, here are the top three brow products that will give you that natural look in your next zoom call.

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil

This ultra-fine defining brow pencil draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes that lasts for 12-hours, so no need to do touch-ups during breaks.

Maybe this is the time to recreate Cara Delevingne's bold bushy brow by adding a few strokes and blending it with a built-in spoolie.

It is available in 12 shades to match your hair color.

Gone are the days when you need to sharpen your brow liner since this comes with a twist-up, non-sharpen tip.

CLIO Kill Brow Color Eye Brow Lacquer

No time to groom your pesky eyebrows? Then this tinted eyebrow mascara is a must-have item for you.

It can define and tame the shape of your brows with one swipe.

In addition, this brow lacquer is also a volumizing and highly-pigmented formula that contains micro-powders. For what it's worth, the said formula can create more volume just by coating each strand of hair without clumping -- more like mascara but for eyebrows.

Clio's Kill Brow has six shades ranging from natural brown to blonde brown.

iMethod Eyebrow Tattoo Pen

If you're one of those ladies who sweat a lot, then this eyebrow tattoo pen from iMethod is perfect for you since it's smudge-proof and can last up to 24 hours.

It also comes with a tiny fork looking ends for that microbladed eyebrow look.

As you glide the tattoo pen, it can create a 3D effect for that natural-looking eyebrows.

