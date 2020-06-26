Transform Your Space With These Nordic Home Decors of 2020

The four corners of our home have been our safe place since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Although governments have slowly lifted the lockdown in some countries, experts still advised to stay at home and avoid non-essentials travels.

As we spend more time working from home or just following government-mandated self-isolation, we all experience the feeling of being burnt out and bored to death inside our houses. However, maybe this is a good time to be more productive and use our downtime efficiently.

Have you always envied those Pinterest or IG Scandinavian inspired bedrooms? Now is the time to refurbish your room and transform it into a cozy and inviting space.

With that said, here are the top four nordic home decors in Amazon that you might want to add in your bedroom or living room.

Golden Mountain Tapestry Sunrise Hanging Nature Theme Wall Art Decor

For that calm and vibe space, try to consider painting your walls with neutral colors like beige, white and gray. You can also add earth tones like shades of brown, blue and green.

Make this sunrise tapestry your focal point as you hang it on your bedroom wall.

This is made of 100% polyester fiber, which is easy to clean and install.

Aside from wall art, this tapestry can be used as a couch cover, picnic blanket, bedspreads, tablecloths, and even beach towels or yoga mats.

With the size of approximately 150cm by 130cm, this product is 3D printed and the pattern will not fade easily.

Bloomingville Home Accessories Large Seagrass Basket with Handles

You can also add indoor plants in your room to add peacefulness into your space.

Some say that plants can boost your mood, productivity, concentration, and creativity, plus it can also reduce stress, fatigue, sore throats and colds.

However, if you are one of those people who were not born with a green thumb, might as well use artificial plants just to achieve that calm and serene vibe.

Top off the look with this seagrass basket which can be placed in your planters for that touch of Nordic look to your bedroom.

Made from natural seagrass, these baskets are sturdy enough to hold pots and can even be used as storage for blankets or toys to hide clutters.

It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors- -- from natural, black, gray, mint, rose and white.

FANYUSHOW Nordic Round Mirror

Bedrooms and living rooms are not complete without mirrors!

Transform your vanity area with this simple yet elegant mirror with this stylish wheel-shaped aluminum frame.

According to designers, one trick to make your small space look bigger is to add mirrors.

This classic metal frame has a diameter of 19.7 inches with an alloy metal sleek frame, floating round glass panel.

Aside from your glam room, this can also look perfect as a bathroom mirror, entrance mirror, or a living room mirror.

TDRFORCE Deer Family Figurines Porcelain Sculptures Statues (Set of 3)

As a final touch, add this animal ceramic decor in your space for that total Nordic vibe.

You can use it as your tabletop or place on your shelves. Ss a bonus, deer means long life and good luck and also symbolizes treasure and power.

