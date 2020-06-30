Jennifer Aniston Who? Brad Pitt Makes SHOCKING Move For Angelina Jolie

Following their divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie never saw each other again without their lawyers' presence.

But on Tuesday, Brad reportedly made a quick getaway and spent hours in Angelina's mansion, marking their first meeting since their split.

In the exclusive photos taken and published by The Daily Mail, the "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" actor rode his flashy motorcycle after dropping by at Angelina's $24 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

The news outlet added that the ex-couple only resides less than 10 minutes apart in Los Angeles, making it even easier for Pitt to visit Jolie and their six kids -- Maddox, Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

The meeting is indeed highly unusual since it was the first time that the two met face to face without lawyers. For what it's worth, The News International claimed that the A-list celebrity pair might have discussed the upcoming birthday celebrations of their twin.

However, such arrangements could have been made over the phone or e-mail, so it sparked romance rumors even more.

The pair is famous for the "dastardly affair" they had on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" when Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston. But after a few months, the "Maleficent" actress finally admitted that they fell in love with each other during filming.

"It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe," Jolie confessed at that time. "Both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration."

Angelina got pregnant with Brad before the actor finalized his divorce with Jen, and they finally got married in 2014. They ended their 12-year relationship in a shocking split in 2016.

Brad, Angelina Back Again?

Though their recent interaction stirred romance rumors again, some netizens said that the two are just spending time together to co-parent their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Salt" star also clarified to Vogue India last month that she filed for divorce from Brad for their children's sake. With that said, they can't get back together that easy, especially when the actress is doing fine being a full-time mother to their kids.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way, and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," a source said, per Entertainment Tonight. "They have no plans to reconcile, and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

The rare event also came after "World War Z" actor reportedly chose to take a break from Jennifer Aniston due to her "neediness." In fact, there were even outrageous rumours that Brad allegedly kicked Jen out of his house.

For what it's worth though, Brad has been reportedly wanting to spend more time with his kids.

Both Brad and Angelina are yet to give their responses to the report of Pitt leaving Ange's house. Regardless though, they certainly took a big step in their relationship for their children.

