Queen's Pain: Meghan Markle DROPS Devastating Truth Bomb On Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle indeed had a rough time when she became part of The Firm, as she felt like no one was there for her aside from Prince Harry.

But recently, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett stated in their new book "Royals at War" that Queen Elizabeth II took Meghan "under her wings" and served as her greatest ally throughout her stay.

"Her Majesty has seen it all and could offer the duchess (Meghan) some helpful advice. Meghan would do well to nurture that relationship and pop over for an occasional cup of tea with the Queen," one insider revealed to Howard and Tillette. "Meghan doesn't need an invitation."

However, despite the perks she received from Her Majesty, Meghan was said to have set her family as her highest priority -- completely snubbing Queen Elizabeth II in the end.

In the ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," the duchess expressed her sadness and the struggles she experienced as part of the royal family.

"I've said for a long time to H - that's what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive; you've got to feel happy," she told ITV's Tom Bradby. "I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

The emotional Meghan went on to admit that everything that happened damaged her internally.

Aside from that interview, Meghan also detailed a number of reasons why they decided to say goodbye to senior royal life in their bombshell announcement in January.

With all the signs she gave about how unhappy she was with the royal family, it was undoubtedly a massive blow to the Queen who had always been there for her since the beginning.

Meghan Took A Break From The Royal Family

Aside from her statements, Meghan also slapped the royal family with the fact that she is happier without them.

To recall, the family-of-three took e a six-week break from their royal duties after Prince Harry and Meghan successfully fulfilled their engagements during the Remembrance Day celebration.

The family remained stateside to celebrate Archie's first Christmas and stayed away from the royal family. They also broke the monarchy's long-existing tradition by refusing to celebrate Christmas day with Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite all the hardships she went through, the Duchess of Sussex endured everything and remained strong for her family until they departed from the Firm.

In fact, royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Nine.com.au that Meghan "made everything look easy" even when nothing was easy for her in the first place.

"They projected a very happy image of themselves - Meghan and Harry - but scratch beneath the surface and all wasn't what it seems," Nicholl disclosed. "They were both unhappy, Meghan particularly, there were big parts of her new life that she was finding hard to adjust to."

Now that they are no longer anywhere near the royal family, Meghan surely finds the happiness she wants for her family.

