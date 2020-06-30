Royal Disaster: Meghan Markle A THREAT, Could DESTROY Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement has caused a massive blow to the British royal family.

It was previously reported that Buckingham Palace was "blindsided" by the Sussexes' decision to step down as senior members of the Firm.

The Queen And Prince William's "Megxit" Reaction

Multiple reports mentioned that the decision intensified the tension between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, who was "unhappy" on how the couple handled the crisis.

Meanwhile, the royal split that has been dubbed as "Megxit" left Queen Elizabeth II "very upset" since they never consulted anyone from the family about their decision. However, later on, Her Majesty released a statement saying that the Firm is "entirely supportive" of their desire to have a new environment.

As the family of three settled in the hilltop Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, the couple is still being haunted by their past.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Turning The Monarchy Into A "Celebritized" Royal Family

In a new book "Royals At War" written by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are being accused of cashing in their previous titles and turning the royal themselves into the "world's biggest lifestyle" symbol.

"They want to become the world's biggest lifestyle brand," one palace insider told the authors. "If they are allowed to do so, the monarchy as we know it will cease to exist and a new 'celebritised' royal family is about to take over. They want to have their cake and eat it, too. This is all about money."

To recall, when the Sussexes dropped their bombshell news, they have agreed to become "financially independent" -- meaning they will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

As the couple sought independence outside the monarchy, the former royals now have the freedom and luxury to transform their royal brand into a money-making private business.

"Never before has a member of the British royal family been for sale - to cash in on their profiles. That's what it actually is. One shady business deal and the House of Windsor could become, at a minimum, corrupted - or at worst it comes, crumbling down," one source explained to the Howard and Tillett.

Royal Family's "Worst Fear" About Prince Harry And Meghan's Freedom

Having said that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's freedom is also said to be the royal family's "worst fear." Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family disucssed it during the Sandringham summit, noting that "celebritizing" the royal family could destroy the image of the Firm.

"This is the Queen, Prince Charles', and Prince William's worst fear - and was a key topic at the Sandringham summit of the Firm in January 2020, designed to decide the future role of the Sussexes. With Harry and Meghan on the loose, they're susceptible to rogues and renegades. That strikes the fear of God into the Firm," the Palace insider furthered

The Sandringham summit was a historic showdown between Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, as they attempt to iron out the crisis caused by the controversial couple.

