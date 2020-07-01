Lili Reinhart Goes Topless For Breonna Taylor Advocacy -- Instantly REGRETS It!

Lili Reinhart has been actively participating in humanitarian campaigns amid the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Riverdale" star has been using her platform to raise awareness against racial oppression and police brutality; however, she came under fire after posting a risque photo and linking it to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Lili Reinhart Posts Topless Photo And Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor's Death

It came after the 23-year-old blonde beauty posted a topless photo of her on Instagram showing off her sideboob in an attempt to bring attention to Taylor's murder.

"Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor's murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice," she wrote in a now-deleted post.

To recall, last March 13, Taylor was fatally shot by three Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers after executing a no-knock search warrant and entering the Louisville home of the 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician .

According to reports, an exchange of gunfire was heard between the authorities and Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker after he mistakenly thought that the officers were intruders.

Moreover, it was previously reported that the LMPD officers fired over 20 shots and that Taylor was shot eight times.

Fans Furious Over Lili Reinhart's Tone-Deaf Post

Unfortunately, fans are calling out the "Chemical Hearts" actress for her tone-deaf and insensitive post.

"Lili Reinhart really thought she doing something..... this is sick, why do she use Breonna Taylor's name as an excuse to post her sexy pic? weird and gross," one critic wrote.

Another netizen even questioned the connection between her sideboob and justice for the Kentucky native victim. "So her boobs are supposed to help bring justice for Breona. Can they cancel her for the 3rd or 4th time again?"

A third user even called the "Riverdale" star "disgusting" for using someone's death for "marketing tactic."

"Lili Reinhart really thought she was doing something. This is DISGUSTING. Stop using Breonna Taylors name as a caption for your sexy photos. She's not a meme or a marketing tactic."

Lili Reinhart Apologizes After Backlash

Following the backlash, the "Hustlers" actress immediately took down her post and issued an apology statement addressing her action.

In her Twitter post, she admitted her mistake and mentioned that it was never her intention to "insult anyone."

"I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended," she wrote.

Lili Reinhart went on to explain that she "tried very hard to be honest" on her posts, most especially in her IG TV lives. She also said that she is "still learning and trying to be better."

Reinhart reiterated that she "had good intentions" and never thought "it could come off as insensitive."

READ MORE: Royal Disaster: Meghan Markle A THREAT, Could DESTROY Royal Family

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles