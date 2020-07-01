Meghan Markle Slap: Prince William, Kate Middleton BOTHERED By Ex-Actress

Prince Harry was head over heels when he first met Meghan Markle through a blind date in July 2016.

After four months of secretly dating, an insider revealed to the Sunday Express that Harry was "happier than he's been for many years" and was "besotted" with the former "Suits" actress.

Their whirlwind romance was like a fairy tale indeer. After dating for more than a year, the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

A year later, Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, which took place at the famous St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. During their union, Queen Elizabeth Ii bestowed them their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate Middleton Warned Prince Harry Over Relationship With Meghan Markle

However, a new book titled "Royals at War" claimed that Kate Middleton "warned" his brother-in-law about his relationship with the American actress.

Written by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, the book cited an anonymous source who revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge took Prince Harry to one side during an event to "remind" him about Meghan's past.

"She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate," the source added.

To recall, Meghan has been previously married to film producer and literary manager Trevor Engelson in 2011, but they called it quits after two years of marriage. The actress filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Prince William Confronted Prince Harry

In addition, the biography also mentioned that Prince William confronted his younger brother and asked if he thought Meghan was "the right one."

Prince Harry reportedly took it as a "slight and accused his brother of trying to derail the relationship."

This confrontation between the two was said to be the beginning of their feud that seemingly continues today.

However, Howard and Tillett pointed out that the royal feud would have been avoided if "Harry had been able to empathize and take his brother's concerns in the spirit they were intended."

Prior to their shocking announcement of stepping down as senior members of the Firm, Prince Harry admitted in the October 2019 documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," that there was tension between the Cambridges due to the pressures of royal life.

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under... inevitably, you know, stuff happens," Prince Harry explained. "But, look, we're brothers. We'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.

Furthermore, the book cited that the Duke of Sussex's decision to leave the monarchy was motivated by his mother's untimely death in 1997.

According to the source, he "feels he couldn't protect his mother, so he's going all out to protect his wife."

During their first year as a couple, Meghan was targeted by British media and was hounded by negative publicity.

It was also reported that this prompted the Sussexes' decision to exit the royal family and become financially independent.

READ MORE: Princess Diana Suffering: Princess Of Wales SNUBBED, Pushed Away By Royal Family

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles