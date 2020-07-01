5 Makeup Tips To Give You That Natural Look For Your Next Zoom Call

With the fast-paced world, we sometimes find ourselves occupied with a lot of things. However, the global pandemic has taught us to pause and reflect on things that are really important to us.

As the world hits the reset button, we find ourselves living in the "new normal." Although it has been a real struggle, we are slowly adapting to change and trying to make the situation livable.

One aspect that changed since the health crisis started is that working from home now becomes the "new normal."

As we buckle down and establish our routine in the workforce, we become virtually connected in just one touch through conference apps such as Zoom.

One obvious benefit from this is the ability to make us feel like we are in the same space together in the comfort of our own homes.

Whether it's for business or pleasure, we still need to look presentable and at our best during conference calls.

With that said, here are five easy tips that you can do for a natural look before your next Zoom meeting.

Prep The face

Before applying makeup, make sure to wash your face with a gentle cleanser and put on moisturizer to smoothen the surface of the skin.

According to makeup artists, your makeup will look good if you prep your skin first.

You can also try dual products like this Neutrogena tinted facial moisturizer. It doesn not only hydrate the skin, but it also evens out the skin tone and smoothens the skin's texture.

As a bonus, it has SPF 20 to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer

Hide Those bags

Have you been binge-watching series over Netflix? Well, you better hide those dark circles and puffy eyebags with this Tarte concealer.

You can even go a few shades lighter than your normal to make your face appear even brighter.

This OG product from Tarte is a must-have, and many beauty gurus swear by it since it has a super-blendable formula that instantly helps smoothen the skin for a firmer and more lifted look.

Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer

Brow And Beauty

Remember how Princess Mia transformed her whole look with just trimming her brows? That's because eyebrows help accentuate the eyes and shape the face, as well as play a powerful role in communication.

Beauty gurus claim that having strong brows can make you look put-together on a makeup-free day.

With that, a good brow pencil will help you create the perfect brow based on your face and eye shape.

This micro brow pencil from NYX can help you create a natural-looking eyebrow as you draw fine strokes of hairs.

It also comes with a spoolie so you can blend the product to achieve the bushy brow effect.

NYX Cosmetics Micro Brow Pencil

Touch Of Blush

Add a swipe of blush in the apples of your cheeks for healthier-looking skin.

This Maybelline Fit Me Blush has a lightweight but pigmented color that blends easily along with the blush brush.

Maybelline New York Fit Me! Blush

Swipe A Lipstick

Finish off your look with a natural shade of lippies!

This blush basin is a perfect "my lips but better" shade, as it has a satin finish and a creamy texture.

As a bonus, it also has an eight-hour moisture that can leave your lips silky smooth.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick

