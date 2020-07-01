Kim Kardashian recently reached the billionaire status she worked hard for, in the heels of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. While this is certainly a cause to be celebrated and even praised, people feel Kanye West truly went overboard by showing how proud he is of his wife.

Kanye West is super happy for Kim Kardashian. On Monday, after the cosmetics company Coty, Inc. purchased a 20% stake in Kardashian's KKW line, Kim Kardashian's makeup brand is now valued at $1 billion. Of course, who would not be happy with that kind of news? Kanye is naturally, since Kim is his wife. He tweeted that he is so proud of his "beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire."

We love you so much I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaireYou've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our familySo blessed this is still lifeSo I made you this still lifeWe love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah June 30, 2020

Given the world is now plunged into a pandemic, some people felt this tweet is just tone-deaf, if not insensitive to the billions also starving. When Kylie Jenner was announced a billionaire, it was not during a pandemic. But even then, there were already some criticisms.

What more during a pandemic, wherein people are losing their jobs left and right, or even their lives?

Most people who replied to Kanye West's tweet criticized him. Some called him an idiot, while others call for Kim to redistribute her wealth.

Others even called out how he involved God in the equation. One commenter, Chris Dronfield, claimed that Kanye West is wrong to think God is shining on Kim just because she became a millionaire is a sign that he misconstrued the Bible. Not only did the Bible stated that a rich man has to pass through the eye of a needle just to get in heaven, which means wealthy people are not favored, the Bible also stated that the blessed ones are the meek. Certainly, this means bragging about one's wealth would not be blessed.

Other commenters also schooled Kanye West that for a person to become a billionaire, regardless of hard work, there are so much more others who are losing wealth. Capitalism creates winners and losers and it so happens that Kim and Kanye are the winners in this time period. However, given that there are people who are losers and starving, being a billionaire should not be something to be bragged.

Majority just could not believe Kanye West would just declare his pride of his wife, and implied that she has the monopoly over God's grace and blessing. There are people who are risking their lives trying to treat COVID-19 patients or looking for the cure, but they are not lauded as much as Kanye West is lauding his wife, just because it means they are richer when they were already so rich in the first place!

Hopefully though, this shows sign that West is fully supportive of his wife and that the recent rumors of them close to divorcing are not true. Based on these rumors though, Kim is reportedly the tired one who just wants everything to be done and over with.

If you think being a billionaire is God shining on you I would suggest you go back and read a Bible...



Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.



It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. — Chris Dronfield (@BegrudinglyDron) June 30, 2020

Others say the truly rich people are not going to be as tacky as them to brag about their wealth.

