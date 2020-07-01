Royal Shock: Queen Elizabeth II Phones Donald Trump For THIS!

Queen Elizabeth II does not usually spare her time to call the U.S. President before the Independence Day in the country on July 4.

However, this year marked one of her firsts, as Her Majesty phoned Trump from Windsor Castle where she has been isolating herself since the lockdown.

Through the royal family's Twitter account, it was confirmed that the Queen indeed had a conversation with the U.S. President on Tuesday.

"Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the July 4," the tweet stated.

Furthermore, the account explained that the recent telephone call was the latest in the series of phone calls that Queen Elizabeth II made with several world leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

What's surprising, however, is the fact that Trump has not tweeted about the call yet since he is famous for being his Twitter antics. He also tends to boast about his relationship with Her Majesty, so people found it shocking not to see him share the story on his social media account.

The subject of their conversation has not been shared publicly, but this pre-Independence day call came after controversial reports of Trump's alleged remarks about female leaders.

Trump vs. Female Leaders

According to CNN's Carl Bernstein, one of his sources revealed that Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel "stupid."

Bernstein added that the information came straight from the administration members, and the press continuously leaked it.

"Some of the things he said to Angela Merkel are just unbelievable," the source said. "He called her 'stupid' and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians."

The insider added that Trump even pointed out how "weak" then-UK prime minister Theresa May was. He also allegedly said that the leader "lacked courage."

The same members of the administration commented on Trump's tone when he discussed several topics with the former British Prime Minister, calling it "humiliating and bullying." Per the source, Trump got upset about something with the PM before he also turned nasty with her during the phone call.

"It's the same interaction in every setting - coronavirus or Brexit - with just no filter applied," the source disclosed.

However, another source then told Sky News that the claims about May's calls with Trump were "patently untrue."

"The conversations weren't always easy because she would disagree with him, but the characterisation of his attitude to her or her response to him is just nonsense, it's patently untrue," the news outlet disclosed.

While it is unknown whether the accusations against Trump are true or not, it is pretty much clear that Queen Elizabeth II is doing her best to maintain good relations with the U.S. Moreover, it is worth noting that the Queen herself has proven that women are great leaders.

