Prince Charles Sorrow: The TRUTH Why Camilla Will NEVER Be Queen

Being the heir to the throne, Prince Charles will be Britain's King as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passes the throne to him.

While his title has been ironed out since the beginning, the title of his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, remains unclear even after they officially got married on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Guildhall.

Royal watchers have been questioning whether Camilla will be Queen once Prince Charles succeeds the throne, but their official residence already clarified this issue earlier this year.

In March, Clarence House issued a statement where they explained the future title of the duchess and how the Queen Consort title would not be available for use upon Prince Charles' accession.

"The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne," the statement disclosed "This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all."

It means that instead of Queen Consort, Camilla will be known as the Princess Consort.

This is the monarchy's way of respecting those who still love Diana, Princess of Wales, even after her devastating death in 1997.

Furthermore, Clarence House said that Camilla should use HRH The Princess Consort as her complete title once Prince Charles becomes King.

Camilla Still A Queen -- Technically

Queen Consort has been the customary title for the wife of the reigning king. Though Camilla will not be able to use it, a constitutional expert said that the Duchess of Cornwall will still technically be the Queen Consort since she is married to Prince Charles.

The unnamed expert is a spokesperson for the University College London's constitutional unit. The spokesperson also told The Times that Prince Charles will "no doubt have regard to public opinion" if he decides to turn Camilla into Queen.

"The official line is that when Charles becomes King, Camilla will become princess consort. I personally think that is nonsense," Charlie Proctor, editor-in-chief of Royal Central, added. "When Charles takes to the throne, Camilla will become queen consort.

However, royal biographer Penny Junor revealed that Camilla never wanted any part of the Queen title.

Through her book, "The Duchess," Junor said: "She is in this position because of her love of the man, not because of her desire to be anything more than a support to him."

Moreover, a representative of the royal couple made it clear to the Daily Star that Camilla herself wanted to be called "Princess Consort" instead.

What The People Want To Call Camilla

The Express conducted a poll before 2019 ended and asked their readers whether they would be pleased to call Camilla as "Queen Camilla."

The results showed that 62 percent of Britons would not be happy to see Prince Charles' second wife claim the title. Meanwhile, 35 percent of the participants voted that they were okay with it, and the remaining 3 percent were still unsure.

Despite such low numbers, the monarchy could still turn the tables, as Camilla is currently the 11th most famous member of the royal family, proving that she has a high approval rate.

