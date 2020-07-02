Meghan Markle Makes DEVASTATING Accusation Against Queen Elizabeth II, Monarchy

Meghan Markle's bitter court battle against the British tabloids has also revealed controversial details about her experience with the royal family.

After the former "Suits" star married Prince Harry in May 2018, she truggled to cope up with the royal lifestyle, most especially on how the British media scrutinized her and every move she made.

For almost two years, she became the target of unfair and biased reporting, as well as the subject of online trolls who seemed to have went along the narrative that the media created around her.

In an attempt to protect their family and their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the Firm last January and opted to relocate to the U.S. to start a private and independent life.

Royal Family Left Pregnant Meghan Markle "Unprotected"

Now, in the latest royal family news, the 38-year-old duchess claimed that she was left "unprotected" by the monarchy during her pregnancy. With that said, she was unable to guard herself against "hundreds of thousands of inaccurate articles" that put her image and reputation under negative light.

"As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution, and prohibited from defending herself," read the court documents submitted by Meghan's camp, per The Mirror.

Meghan Markle Suffered "Emotional Distress"

In addition, the legal representative of the former actress pointed out that the issues being thrown at her had caused her "tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health'."

This explosive revelation is part of Meghan's ongoing lawsuit battle with Associated Newspapers Limited over its publication of a "private and confidential" letter that she has written to estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Furthermore, based on the court documents obtained by HuffPost, the Duchess of Sussex was able to identify five friends who gave an interview to People Magazine about the controversial letter.

The outlet noted in their February 2019 article that an anonymous longtime friend of the Duchess opposed Thomas' claim that it's impossible to reach his daughter.

"He knows how to get in touch with her. Her telephone number hasn't changed," her longtime friend mentioned. "He's never called; he's never texted. It's super painful because Meg was always so dutiful. I think she will always feel genuinely devastated by what he's done. And at the same time, because she's a daughter, she has a lot of sympathy for him."

The former royal's camp also denied that Meghan was aware of the existence of the interview and that she never instructed them to intervene on her behalf.

Shortly after the couple has officially left the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fought back against four British tabloids by saying that they would no longer deal with their outlets and would provide "zero engagement" moving forward.

In addition, Meghan and her camp also accused the said tabloids of publishing stories that are "distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason."

