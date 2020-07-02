Ellen DeGeneres Replaced: These Two May Replace 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Host Due to Low Ratings

Is it really the end of Ellen DeGeneres and her daytime show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show?"

It has become one of the longest-running shows on television, so it will be such a pity if the rumors are true

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been on the air since 2013. They have already won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards and 17 People's Choice Awards.

Unfortunately, the ratings haven't been good following several scandalous rumors about the host who, up until now, still hasn't cleared out her name.

With the ratings declining each day, the show is close to being canceled. The latest seventeenth season of "The Ellen Show" has said to reportedly fell 14%, with a low viewership of 1.2.

She has been placed just behind "Live with Kelly and Ryan," with a 2.0 and "Dr. Phil" with 1.5.

A few weeks ago, DeGeneres' show was even tied with "Dr. Phil." Since then, there were just no signs that the Emmy award-winning show has improved, and the popularity continues to slide instead.

However, many TV producers are still looking for ways to salvage it by hiring a new host to replace DeGeneres, completely removing her from her show.

Ellen DeGeneres, who has a net worth of $300 million, may be forced to resign or take "an early retirement," something already rumored she was going to do in 2019.

According to Life & Style magazine, the 61-year-old was already tasked to look for her possible replacement, as she was planning to leave "The Ellen Show" permanently.

An insider told the magazine, "It's not an easy decision, but it's one that she'll be making soon."

Though Ellen DeGeneres has never confirmed the rumors, there have already been celebrity name drops of who are pegged to be the best candidates to replace her.

It has been reported that it could be former "How I Met Your Mother" actor Neil Patrick Harris or comedian Kevin Hart.

John Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, was also included in the list of potential replacements.

But despite reports that it was her time to step down, Ellen DeGeneres showed no signs of slowing down that she even informed her audience that she renewed her contract for the next three years.

"You're stuck with me because I just signed for three more years," she said, gleefully, in one of the episodes of her show.

However, at that time, she announced, "The Ellen Show's" ratings have already been steady and scandalous rumors about her fake and mean behavior have not come to the forefront.

Several people who worked with DeGeneres, or have worked for her or even met her, made allegations that she's not what she appears to be. People came forward with reports about the star's cold and false demeanor.

A former staff of DeGeneres said, "She's not the person she portrays to be that she's playing off of society. That's my opinion."

Ellen DeGeneres was even criticized, with some people calling her "very nasty" and "garbage of a human being" for not taking care of her employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeGeneres hasn't responded to any of the accusations, but sources told several news outlets that she struggles with the rumors which don't seem to be going away.

