Hilarious Royal: Prince Charles Draws Laughter With Epic Photo!

The royal family has been struggling these past few months, but Prince Charles brought a good laugh through a hilarious photo.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are back on track after they put on hold their royal engagements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the royal couple dropped by at the Cotswold Farm Park to know more about the contributions they have been offering to sustain the rare breeds of several animals.

Since the beginning of the lockdown period, the farm park has remained closed to the public, but they are now preparing to reopen it again to public visitors.

Prince Charles then accompanied the director of Cotswold Farm Park, Adam Henson, for a tour. Of course, the royals were followed by their PA photographer to document the royal engagement.

Among the snaps taken on the farm, one hilarious picture stood out and quickly became aa fan-favorite.

The hilarious picture saw the heir to the throne in the background, while a curious goat became the subject on the foreground as it gazed over the fence.

The particular photo garnered a lot of comments online after one royal watcher re-uploaded the image on Twitter alongside the caption: "Thank you to the photographer. This made me laugh this morning."

Prince Charles Doing His Job Again

After they visited Cotswold Farm Park, Prince Charles went to Shipton Mill where he saw several freshly milled flours. The place also has flour produced from grain at Prince of Wales' own Home Farm in Tetbury.

Again, the PA photographer captured the moments, and Clarence House's Twitter account shared photos from the visit.

"Shipton Mill has been producing speciality flours for centuries, including Rye, Spelt, Gluten Free flours, Einkorn and Emmer," the caption read. "The mill was involved in the first Duchy Originals products, founded by HRH, in the early 1990s. To this day, it continues to produce the flour for the Duchy Originals biscuit range."

The recent engagements came after Prince Charles and Camilla embraced the new normal by meeting the NHS staff at hospitals near the prince's Highgrove estate. It marked Prince Charles' second royal duty since he recovered from COVID-19.

To recall, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms in March 2020.

Prince Charles immediately traveled to Scotland after receiving his diagnosis. He underwent self-isolation for seven days before Clarence House announced that he was already in good health and no longer in self-isolation a few days later.

Camilla was also tested and fortunately did not contract the virus.

Since Prince Charles is now well and healthy, royal watchers can expect to see him more in public again as he continues to wait for his time to finally be the King of Britain.

READ MORE: Royal Shock: Queen Elizabeth II Phones Donald Trump For THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles