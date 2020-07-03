Goodbye, Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry Totally CUTS Connection With Royal Family!

Roughly three months into his post-royal life, Prince Harry made yet another subtle move to break Queen Elizabeth II's heart and low-key signal that he is so done with the royal family.

It looks like the sixth heir to the British throne is slowly moving on from the royal life, starting with getting rid of one of his prestigious titles.

On Thursday, Prince Harry's environmental tourism initiative, "Travalyst," removed all the notes on their website referring to Harry as "His Royal Highness." Originally, the website reference would read that Travalyst is "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex," but now, it only reads "led by The Duke of Sussex."

His/Her Royal Highness is the highest honorary title for members of the royal family. As part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's agreement as they step down as senior royals, Queen Elizabeth II prohibited them from using the HRH title.

During the royal family's historic meeting at Sandringham earlier this year, the 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old former "Suits" actress agreed to stop using the HRH title the minute they officially step down on their royal duties.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

They were also prohibited from using the term "Royal" on their founded Susses Royal foundation, leading the couple to launch their new charitable institution called "Archewell Foundation."

But they can still use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, which was given to them as a gift by Queen Elizabeth II during their royal wedding in May 2018.

"Call Me Harry"

It is not the first time that Prince Harry disassociated himself from the royal family by not using his prestigious titles.

Back in February, a few weeks after dropping their bombshell announcement, the Duke of Sussex also refused to use his HRH title nor be referred to as Prince.

It was when Harry attended the eco-tourism summit held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre to represent Travalyst.

According to reports, before the Duke even begins to address the people at the conference, the host said that Prince Harry made it clear that he wanted to be called just by his first name, dropping off any title such as "Prince" or "His Royal Highness."

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry," former Labour adviser and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika told the delegates.

That is why the host introduced him by saying: "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

Megxit Official

Meanwhile, on the way to Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waved goodbye to their Instagram followers through a heartfelt message and signed off without their titles.

The couple thanked the online community for supporting and inspiring them throughout their journey.

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," the Sussexes wrote and signed off using "Harry and Meghan."

