Paris Hilton Gets A Lot MORE HATERS For This!

Paris Hilton is one of the greatest fashion icons of this generation. She has always set the trend, especially back in the 2000s. From donning matching tracksuits, gigantic aviators, low-rise jeans and graphic tees to wearing lip gloss, she did it first and the rest just followed.

Now that she is a full-pledged businesswoman, Paris has still not forgotten how to set the trend amid the global health crisis brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Just recently, the 39-year-old heiress stepped out from quarantine to have dinner with her boyfriend, Carter Reum, and friends in Los Angeles.

And since the coronavirus protocol is still in effect in the United States, Paris did not forget to protect herself and put on a face mask. But in true Paris Hilton fashion, it is not any ordinary face mask. In fact, she is the first one to do it and created another trendsetter.

Paris was using a rhinestone-encrusted mesh face mask that truly bedazzled even from afar. She paired it with a white lacey dress, white stilettos and a white bag.

Her diamante-filled face mask was the ultimate scene-stealer. But internet users were not too pleased by her fashionable yet pointless face mask.

While the entire mask covered her nose, mouth and chin, people were bothered with the holes on the whole mask and wondered how it would protect Paris from the coronavirus. It is not clear, though, if the mask has a protective lining underneath the sparkling design.

Twitter's Reaction

Because of Paris' shiny yet unusual face mask, the TV personality was slammed by internet users who could not help but criticize her mask of choice in the middle of a global pandemic.

"Paris Hilton's bedazzled mesh face mask. Rubbish against viruses, but perfect for those awkward days when no one's talking about you," one Twitter user wrote.

"Someone should tell Paris Hilton wearing a protective face mask is not a fashion accessory," another one added.

Rainbow Bedazzled Face Mask

Sadly for critics, there is no one stopping Paris from being the bedazzle queen that she is, as she once again turned her protective mask in a fashion statement.

On Wednesday, the heiress was spotted heading to The Ivy in West Hollywood while wearing a silky printed green dress, black cardigan, black booties, and her signature heart-shaped sunglasses.

But what set her outfit apart was the bedazzled rainbow facemask, which this time looked perfectly protective without any holes.

Which made us wonder how many bedazzled face mask is she keeping in her closet?

Paris Signature Face Mask

And while she is out spreading sprinkles of pixie dust through her shiny face masks, Paris is also selling her own range of face masks on her website.

Instead of the same ones that she previously wore, Paris is selling a simple black cloth mask with her iconic one-liners like "loves it," "that's hot" and "sliving" (slang for combing slaying and living) in printed bold pink.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Damage: Nick Cordero's Coronavirus Battle Takes Sad Turn

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles