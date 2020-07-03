Prince Andrew Guilty? Royal Panics As Ghislaine Maxwell Is Set For A Tell-All Interview

Coming into 2020, it wasn't a great year for Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York finished his 2019 by stepping down from his senior duties in November because of his ties and connections to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who "killed" himself last August.

A year after looking for Ghislaine Maxwell, she was finally arrested on Thursday morning in New Hampshire.

The 58-year-old British socialite has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said Epstein sexually abused them.

Maxwell's whereabouts have been unclear since Epstein's arrest last summer and are now under investigation for facilitating the recruitment of women and young girls for him.

According to New Idea, now that she's arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell is already preparing to give her truth to the investigators who are hot on her tail.

The publication further said that Maxwell is looking to cut a deal, so she will talk to get herself out of this.

A source told New Idea, "It will surprise exactly no one if Ghislaine slithers out of this by coughing up other names and details of Jeffrey's crimes and his associates."

The source continued, "I bet Andrew is sweating by now. He and Ghislaine go way back, so she'd have loads on him that he wouldn't want to see the light of the day."

There has already been pressure on Prince Andrew to talk to the FBI finally.

At a press conference in New York, they urge that the British royal would come forward.

Acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York said, "We would love Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us, we would like to benefit from his statement."

But a source close to the 61-year-old's working group revealed that his legal team has communicated with the US Department of Justice twice in the past month.

As per The Guardian, "The duke's team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month, and to date, we have had no response."

Prince Andrew became part of the whole thing when one woman claimed she was forced to perform sexual acts to the British royal.

According to Virginia Giuffre, she alleges that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew while being kept as a teenage sex slave for Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre revealed that Maxwell introduced the British royal to her when she was only 17 years old and that she was recruited by the British socialite to be Epstein's masseuse when she was 15 years old.

As a masseuse, she was instructed to give erotic massages and engage in sexual activities with the disgraced financier and his friends, including the Duke of York.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a Czech newspaper tycoon, and British lawmaker.

Following the mysterious death of her father, she moved to the US and met Jeffrey Epstein.

The two then started dating and have reportedly split in the 1990s, but despite their breakup, the two remained close friends.

From 1994 until 1997, Ghislaine Maxwell has said to "assist, facilitate, and contribute" to Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

She helped Epstein "recruit, groom and abuse victims" who are under the age of 18.

According to a US federal indictment, Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation, and conspiracy to transport children with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.

