Bikini Queen: Larsa Pippen Unveils SECRET To Her Incredible Bikini Figure

Larsa Pippen's sizzling curves make other celebrities jealous. Fortunately for them and all the fans out there, she finally revealed her secret!

After making jaws drop with her hot social media updates, Larsa shared her go-to workout routine in a new video.

On July 1, the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum dropped a video wherein she demonstrated her workout to achieve that killer body she has.

While sporting a fashionable yoga attire, Larsa presented the best exercises which her fans can follow, including front squats, deadlifts, lunges and low rows.

She did all the exercises for 30 seconds each before ending her video with instructions for her followers to visit larsapippenfitness.com to watch the entire course.

Since Larsa's body has been doing all the talking to prove that her workout is truly effective, her expertise pushed her fans to follow her regimen afterward.

"Larsa!!! You make it look so easy," one follower wrote, before another netizen said: "I love the dedication get it in mamaaa."

Larsa's New Fitness Project

In May 2020, the 45-year-old housewife expanded her fitness project by launching her fitness website.

Shortly after she officially set it up, she revealed more workout secrets to HollywoodLife.

In an exclusive interview with the celebrity news outlet, Larsa said that squats are the biggest part of her everyday routine.

"I do squats almost every day," Larsa told Hollywood Life. "You don't need weights for that. You're just [using] your own body weight."

According to the fitness enthusiast, she does 40 squats per set. However, she can do around 12 to 15 repetitions if she uses 10-pound dumbbells.

Even before she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Scottie Pippen, the former cheerleader always challenged herself to strengthen her body.

"We used to share a trainer, so I'd work out with him and do his workouts too," Larsa narrated, referring to the days before Scottie retired from the NBA. "If he had to shoot [hoops] at night, I would go with him and run around the gym so we would both workout together."

Larsa Pippen Divorce

Before she officially signed the divorce papers in 2018, the former NBA player previously filed it in 2016 after he heard Larsa's phone calls to police, alleging him of being verbally aggressive towards her.

"Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recording recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen," Scottie's lawyer told PEOPLE at that time.

In the most recent filings, Larsa cited that the reason behind their split was due to "irreconcilable differences."

After the divorce, Larsa is now taking care of herself more. Recently, she showed off her hourglass figure in a red satin dress and also flaunted her summer body in a green cheetah print swimsuit in an Instagram photo she posted on June 24.

