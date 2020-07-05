Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop INCREDIBLE Baby News!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Fortunately, baby Archie is there to make everything better.

In the latest royal family news, royal expert Kathie Nicholl dropped a surprising update about the Sussexes that will make every fan giddy with excitement.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl revealed that Archie is already "walking" and is loving life in Los Angeles so far. To recall, the young prince celebrated his first birthday on U.S. soil last May 6, 2020 after his parents departed from the British monarchy.

"I think he is just about walking," Nicholl said of Archie. "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house. I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking."

"They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently," she continues. "They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

For what it's worth, before officially stepping back from her role as as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan said last March that his son was already trying to walk. Now, it seems Archie has finally achieved a major milestone, which his parents would undoubtedly be happy to celebrate.

Leaving The Royal Family

Last January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit the Firm and live a privarte and financially independent life. While they initially wanted to be only part-time royals, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the family didn't allow it.

With that said, they were forced to totally leave the monarchy and pursue their own endeavors as private individuals and not as representatives of the Queen.

In an announcement on their website as part of their royal exit, the Sussexes revealed that they would "become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests."

"The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed 'public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty's family," the announcement on the website furthered.

The Sussexes officially stepped down from the royal family last april 1. They have since settled in Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles.

