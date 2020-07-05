Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James just made a massive purchase that will leave his fans in total shock.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, the NBA great and future Hall of Famer bought a 13,000 square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The said property reportedly has "a pool house with two baths, a lighted tennis court, screening room and seven fireplaces."

While no specific amount was cited, Rovell noted that the previous listing of the mansion indicated a staggering $39,000,000 price. With that said, LeBron probably spent in that range to secure the mansion which could very well be called a palace fit for "The King."

For what it's worth, the huge purchase could indicate that LeBron has no plans to leave Los Angeles and the Lakers, at least in the near future. He is contracted with the Purple and Gold franchise until the 2021-22 campaign, and it is still possible that he could extend his stay if his body permits.

On the financial aspect of the purchase, LeBron James probably wasn't affected that much. He is set to make $41,000,000 at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign, so splashing out for a grand home is certainly not a big deal for him.

Plus, according to Forbes, LeBron's net worth as of 2018 is $450 million.

LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to win the NBA championship when the season returns to Orlando on July 30. The league was suspended last March due to COVID-19, but it is now preparing to restart at the Walt Disney World in Florida.

