Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Bankrupt Since Megxit: Couple Needs to Make Money ASAP

It's been three months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left the royal family to become financially independent.

However, the couple is still yet to earn some dough.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hadn't earned anything since stepping down as senior royals.

Speaking to ET Online, Nicholl shared, "They do need to make money. They've been living in LA since March, they left the royal family at the end of March, and as yet, they haven't earned anything."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't signed anything profitable or have been given deals since March, according to reports, but the pair has been really active during the coronavirus lockdown orders in Los Angeles.

The former "Suits" actress, along with her royal husband, has continued to work behind the scenes on their organization, Archewell, to help individuals and organizations during the COVID-19 crisis and the Black Lives Movement protests sweeping the entire US.

It has also been reported that the couple remained in touch with their patronages and learned about their struggles and problems as they face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the death of George Floyd on May 25, Prince Harry and Meghan have also upped their commitment to helping fight racial inequality in the US and across the globe.

In the past couple of months, they got in touch with organizations close to the BLM movement so they'll be able to learn more of the issues and address them, and learn how to help.

But it's not like the parents of Archie didn't do anything to maintain their luxurious lifestyle.

Last month, a source close to the couple claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with the Harry Walker Agency. It is said to be the same speaking company that represents a couple of A-listers, including Barack and Michelle Obama.

Reports also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signing with the high-profile agency would surely help the couple a tremendous amount of income.

When the Duchess of Sussex personally spoke to an alleged victim of hate crime, Meghan Markle vowed to talk to others at the charity that connected her and the victim, Althea Bernstein.

Royal commentators Rachel Florito and Roberta Florito questioned if Meghan spoke for the Boys and Girls Club of Wisconsin, wondering if it would be a paid gig for the former royal.

In their podcast "Royally Obsessed," they discussed how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would make money in the future.

They pointed out that if the couple would take payment for charity events and conduct speaking gigs, it would become counterintuitive.

If Meghan Markle pushed through with speaking at the Boys and Girls Club, it would be her first travel engagements since moving to the US.

"Obviously, the Boys and Girls Club is not going to pay them $1 million to talk to them," the host said.

Though they will have charities that they focus on and do things for them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be this "other arm of their money-making, financial aspect to their lives."

