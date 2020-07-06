Prince Harry Used And Exploited By Meghan Markle? Duchess Blamed for Royal Exit!

Months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left The Firm, their departure remains controversial. This is after one royal author put the blame on the duchess.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell plans to drop more bombshell claims through her book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story." Though it is set to be released on July 28, she already made controversial allegations about the royal couple and criticized them even more.

Campbell recently sat for an interview with FUBAR Radio's "Access All Areas" where she continuously castigated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shared what she thinks about Megxit.

"If you believe for one second that Harry had anything like this up his sleeve you believe in the tooth fairy and the pig airline," Campbell told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng.

She then lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan and referenced Adolf Hitler over their recent work on activism. The 70-year-old author explained that Hitler and Mao Zedong from China believed that they were doing the right thing for people, but in the end, they only caused the deaths of millions.

"I have no doubt that they tell themselves they're doing the right thing, but we also need to remember that history is littered with people who thought they were doing good," Lady C shared.

"So I'm sorry you know, history's littered with people who are deluded enough to think that because they want black to be white, that black is white. Black is black and white is white."

In addition, Campbell claimed that Meghan used and exploited the royal prince. She insisted that the duchess was the reason why they stepped down as senior royals and that the relocation to Los Angeles was for her own good.

Before Campbell unrolled her claims,Prince Harry already said that it was his own desire to quit his senior role. He told the public that he had no choice but to resign and make the decision for his family-of-three.

Princess Diana Won't Be Proud of Harry?

Aside from blaming Meghan for the Megxit, Campbell also claimed that if Prince Harry married another woman, the royal rift between him and Prince William would never occur and he would still be in Kensington Palace with them.

Since their marriage caused Prince Harry to lose everything, the royal author pointed out that the duke's late mother, Princess Diana, would feel nothing but horrified by the Sussexes' decision to leave the monarchy.

"Diana, whatever her failings, was not into making money, or as Harry and Meghan put it -- financial independence -- I cannot see that any aristocrat or royal would be anything but horrified by what's happened," the author continued.

Previously, Campbell already dropped a contentious assertion about the Duchess of Sussex making a scene during Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

The royal author told Daily Star that she felt "absolutely gobsmacked and astonished" when she heard how Harry and Meghan's fallout with the royals immediately started after the two tied the knot.

It is worth noting that her claims came after reports revealed that Meghan allegedly a horrifying behavior towards royal staff. Her attitude reportedly made her earn nicknames like "Me-Gain," "Duchess of Difficult" and "Di 2" or "Di Lite".

After Campbell's book is released on July 28, royal watchers can expect to read more damaging allegations about Harry and Meghan.

