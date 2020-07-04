Goodbye, UK: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deliver Sad News Amid Pandemic

As part of their desire to start anew outside the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have let go a big part of their former lives as senior royals.

The time of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has officially ended after the royal couple formally started the process of closing down their Sussex Royal charity.

As soon as they stepped down from their roles and left the monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan agreed not to use the "Sussex Royal" name in any of their future endeavors. Now, months after they made the decision, their charity "formally enters a period of solvent liquidation."

According to Harper's BAZAAR, a source confirmed that closing down the charity is underway.

"During this period all Trustees will step down from their roles, except for The Duke of Sussex who will formally remain as a Director and Trustee until the liquidation process is complete," the insider said. "The Duke and Duchess remain incredibly grateful for the support and guidance the Trustees have given during this period."

In addition, the insider noted that Prince Harry's enviroment initiative called Travalyst is now the sole program in operation. Once the liquidation process has been completed, all assets from the Sussex Royal charity will be transferred to the ex-royal couple.

Banned Sussexes

Before the couple officially left the Firm in April 2020, Queen Elizabeth II banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from continuing the use of the brand. The two then released a statement pledging that they would no longer use their Sussex Royal name.

Their representative added that the trademark applications that were submitted as part of protective measures for the Sussex brand had been canceled.

The heartbreaking news emerged after Travalyst omitted "His Royal Highness" from Harry's name on their website. Previously, the website's mission statement stated that the program was led by "HRH The Duke of Sussex."

Now, it only reads "led by The Duke of Sussex."

Harry has also dropped their family name Mountbatten-Windsor. Instead of using his royal name, he listed it as "Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex."

Sussexes' Plans Failing?

Everything that the Sussexes are doing is part of their plan to start their new charitable organization Archewell.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Sussex couple explained to The Telegraph.

But despite having a concrete plan for their future, The Sun reported last June that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed on their first major project after their trademark application has been rejected.

Per the news outlet, the royal couple did not sign the paperwork and failed to pay the fee, pushing the United States Patent and Trademark Office to block their application.

For what it's worth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have redirected their attention towards the BLM movement and the current pandemic, moving Archwell's launch to 2021.

