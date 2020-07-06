Prince Harry's Pain: Meghan Markle SUFFERING Big Time With This!

Over the past few months since their official exit from the royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie have slowly settled down in Los Angeles.

Previous reports cited that the family of three is joined by Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, as she moved into the Sussexes' rented $18 million Beverly Hills mansion. She is said to be acting as an unofficial nanny to her grandson to help out the couple.

Meghan Markle Worries About Relationship With Royal Family

Although the most sought-after couple in the world did some charity works and made virtual speeches -- including the duchess' powerful message regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and Prince Harry's recent ceremony speech during the Diana Award -- The Sun cited that the former "Suits" star has "gone worryingly quiet" and is "struggling to cope" with the recent scandal involving her.

This came after Meghan's new court filings revealed that she felt "unprotected" and silenced by the royal family during her pregnancy.

With that, an anonymous relative of the Duchess of Sussex said that Meghan is "feeling extremely low and probably struggling" due to the tension caused by the ongoing court battle.

"The legal battle and the increased tension it's created with the royals due to the information that's coming out has to be putting a lot of strain on them both," the source told the news outlet. "Meghan's been a lot more distant and introverted over the last few weeks - her family is worried."

The bitter legal battle involving Meghan and Associated Newspapers was rooted on an article that published extracts of a private letter the Duchess sent to her dad Thomas Markle before her royal wedding in 2018.

Prince Harry "Tormented" By Strained Relationship With The Monarchy

Furthermore, the source also mentioned that the ongoing court drama is taking its toll on the Duke of Sussex, who is largely "tormented by his fractured family ties." He is alo said to be missing the close relationship he once had with his brother Prince William.

"He was particularly down on William's birthday on June 21," the source added.

Queen Elizabeth II "Devastated" by Meghan Markle's Accusation

In more related royal family news, Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly "devastated" amid Meghan's claims against the members of the Firm.

During the "Pod Save the Queen" podcast hosted by Ann Gripper, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers mentioned that the former actress was orchestrating a "power play" alongside her legal counsels despite being welcomed by the royal family, most especially Prince Charles.

"I've spoken before about how the word family was used eight times, the Queen said how impressed she'd been with Meghan, how she'd welcomed her into the family ‒ I think we'd seen that when they were on their first-ever engagement together in Chester," Myers said in reference to the Queen's official statement about Megxit.

"And I know from speaking to people at the Palace that the senior royals are going to be absolutely devastated by this. This is a massive power play by Meghan and her lawyers," Myers added.

