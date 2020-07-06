4 Skin Care Tips That You Should Do While In Quarantine

Summer season is just around the corner; however, due to the global health crisis, all our plans to go beach bumming and numerous outdoor activities all went down the drain.

Billions of people are currently living the new normal, which means most of our activities -- whether it is professional or personal -- are done in the four corners of our own homes.

Although staying at home is our way to combat the spread of the virus, this shouldn't become a reason for us to deprive ourselves of doing self-care just because most of the salons and beauty spas are closed.

While we constantly feed our minds with information surrounding the current situation, maybe now is the time to relax and do some home pampering day now and again.

And just like our favorite celebrities donning that glowing skin on our IG feed, you are also entitled to feel like one in the comfort of your home.

With that said, here are a few tips to keep your skin in good shape without leaving your house.

Cleanse Regularly

The first step in achieving that glowing skin is a good face cleanser.

This Pai Skincare Organic gentle cleanser is perfect for sensitive skin, as it has natural ingredients such as Omega 3 and Vitamins A, B, C & E that easily remove dirt, make-up and other impurities that build up on your skin throughout the day.

Unlike other alcohol-based cleansers, it has mild but effective components that are suitable for all skin types and won't dry out or irritate your skin.

Exfoliate Your Skin

Get rid of those pesky dead skin cells that clog the skin by using mild face exfoliators.

This exfoliating face mask and scrub from Insta natural has glycolic acid to help brighten the appearance of uneven and dull skin tone.

According to beauty experts, glycolic acids have anti-aging benefits that help the skin to achieve a smoother and more youthful appearance. This is because they dissolve the layer of dead skin by unclogging pores and allowing new skin to breathe.

Aside from the said chemical formula, this face scrub also has natural ingredients such as pumpkin and Vitamin C, which is considered a powerful antioxidant that helps reverse UV damage and improve skin texture.

It also aids in promoting the production of collagen, thus improving your skin tone and elasticity.

Another active natural ingredient is turmeric to help reduce acne and visible scars.

Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

Yes, you've read that right. Your skin also needs to hydrate to avoid wrinkles and dull complexion.

And with that, better not skip moisturizer in your daily routine (and your skin will thank you for that).

This face product from Palmer's delivers skin restorative oils for multi-purpose, anti-aging skin benefits that help moisturize and smoothen fine lines and wrinkles.

It is made from 10 natural oils and is free of parabens and phthalates ingredients. It is also considered non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested.

Facial Massage

If you are bougie on a budget, add a little oomph in your routine using this rose quartz facial roller.

It has big and small rollers, which is an excellent tool to help de-puff, contour or seal in your facial skincare products.

