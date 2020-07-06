Drew Barrymore Style: 3 Flower Beauty Products You Need To Try Now!

Not all people would think that a celebrity's makeup line is top-notch unless several beauty influencers have reviewed it.

With so many options to choose from in the drugstore, shopping for the best makeup products can be too complex. There are so many products in each aisle, or each web page, that sometimes it becomes too overwhelming to look at.

Former "Charlie's Angel" star Drew Barrymore has come out with her range of super-affordable products.

Flower Beauty has been an established brand in the US for so many years, and it's not until recently when they jumped over the pond.

Drew's line has a small product range than other similar priced-brands, which is why some women tend to go for Flower Beauty as they're easier to pick out products.

It's also easy to choose the GOOD from the meh.

Most of the products are at a good value that every woman will certainly have little to no problem getting themselves some of them.

What's more is that all products delivery pigment and good quality, that many people would think you splurged on your cosmetics.

But if we're only allowed to get three products from Flower Beauty, here are our top picks.

Flower Beauty Mix N' Matte Lip Duo

Many beauty YouTubers have raved about Flower Beauty's Mix N' Matte Lip Duo.

The shade range for this lip product is utter perfection, from the nudest of the nude to the brightest of the red. Though they're not a lot, you're bound to at least find one great shade that would suit you perfectly.

The lip duo has two formulas - one is the matte lipstick, and the other one is the lip gloss. They work together amazingly, also on their won.

You're getting two products for the price of one, but both products are fantastic and feel high-end on the lips.

Flower Beauty Lash Warrior Mascara

Aside from their always sold-out mascara that the sister of this one, Flower Beauty's Lash Warrior Mascara promises to give extreme lash volume, length, and definition.

If you're not into false eyelashes, this mascara will give the illusion of falsies on your lashes, without all the hassle of putting it on.

It also comes in three shades, with the brown one the perfect product to complete your no-makeup makeup days.

Not only that, but the mascara wand can also be easily used on the lower lashes without the fear of poking your eye.

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Full Coverage Concealer

It's the secret to many people's blemishes and under-eye circles. Flower Beauty's Light Illusion Full Coverage Concealer is a contender for one of the best concealers ever created.

It's something you can compare with the Tarte Shape Tape or the Loreal Infallible Concealer.

Though it is high-coverage, this specific concealer is creamy and weightless and will give a subtle radiance as it conceals discoloration.

If you have dry skin, you don't even have to worry as it is not matte and will not settle into lines and creases. It will dry down nicely and won't look cakey or shiny, unlike other concealers.

