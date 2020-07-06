Country Music Hall Of Famer Dead At 83 -- Cause Of Death Revealed!

Grammy Award winner and Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels passed away at the age of 83.

The singer-songwriter and renowned instrumentalist died on July 6 in Hermitage, Tennessee due to a hemorrhagic stroke, as confirmed by his publicist Don Murry Grubbs.

Daniels was said to have suffered a mild stroke in 2010. He has also beaten prostate cancer in 2001.

Charlie Daniels' Successful Career

The North Carolina-born artist, whose fusion of traditional country and Southern rock music made him a well-known musician during the '70s and '80s, has been credited for paving the way for the success of mainstream country-rock today.

Born in 1936, he started out playing mandolin in a bluegrass band called the Misty Mountain Boys in the '50s. He then moved to Nashville in 1967 to try his luck.

"I came to Nashville in 1967, with the clutch out of my car and a ($20) dollar bill," Daniels told The Tennessean in 2014. "I didn't fit the Nashville type very well. I'd come out of 12 years of playing bang-slang, balls-to-the-wall music in clubs, and I played too loud and too bluesy."

With his amazing fiddle works, Daniels became a session player and slowly established himself as a well-known songwriter -- even co-writing the Elvis Presley song "It Hurts Me" in 1964.

Shortly after, he made a collaboration with Bob Dylan, in which he played lead and bass guitar in his 1969 project "Nashville Skyline." It is considered one of the most influential out of Music City in the '60s.

In his 2019 interview with the news outlet, the "Mississippi" singer recalled the time when he was called to fill in for an absent guitarist during Dylan's session -- a moment that changed his life forever.

"I don't want another guitar player. I want him," the iconic folk-rock artist told him.

"Dammit, it was just fun. It was a very pleasant experience," Daniels recalled with excitement on his face.

Aside from the two legends, Daniels also worked alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leonard Cohen and Beatles' lead guitarist George Harrison.

Daniels also made a name for himself in the latter years of his career. His breakthrough came in 1973 for his debut song "Uneasy Ride." For what it's worth, the song made it to the top nine single hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moroever, his "Fire on the Mountain" album gained success in southern rock, as well as in the mainstream, with over 13.5 million copies sold.

The acclaimed musician's best-known song is his 1979 hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," for which he won his first-ever Grammy Award for best country vocal performance.

Charlie Daniels Other Passions

Apart from music, he is also a vocal supporter of U.S. troops and veterans and spent time traveling to middle east countries like Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Iraq to perform for service members.

The country music Hall of Famer launched the first "Volunteer Jam'' in 1974 together with his longtime manager David Corlew, and it has continued for more than 50 years.

He also co-founded a non-profit organization called "Journey Home Project" in 2014 to support veteran-related programs and charities.

The 83-year-old music icon is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hazel, and their son Charlie Daniels Jr.

