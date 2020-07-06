Julia Roberts SHOCKS Fans With Ultra-Rare Instagram Photo!

One of Hollywood's top stars, Julia Roberts has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years now and has bagged several prestigious titles -- including best actress for BAFTA, Academy and Oscar Awards.

Despite her fame and status, the "Pretty Woman" star is incredibly private about her personal life and likes to keep things off the radar.

Julia Roberts And Husband MArk 18th Wedding Anniversary

Interestingly, the 52-year-old actress made a rare move as she shared a sweet photo of her husband Daniel Moder to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.

The "Notting Hill" actress and the L.A. native cinematographer have been married since 2002 after the two met on the set of the 2001 adventure comedy film "The Mexican." In the said film, Roberts portrayed the role of Samantha Barzel alongside Brad Pitt, who played the character of a reluctant bagman named Jerry Welbach.

"18 years," Roberts wrote followed by a pair of multi-colored sparkling emojis and a hashtag "#heckyes" as she gave her 51-year-old husband a sweet kiss on the cheek in the photo.

Although Roberts rarely shares her family on social media, her husband also made an appearance on her wife's IG during Father's day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man. Our compass and unfaltering inspiration," the "Eat Pray Love" star posted alongside a snap of Moder walking towards a body of water.

Julia Roberts Shares Her Secret To A Long-Lasting Marriage

Furthermore, in her previous interview with pal and fellow Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow in her 2018 Goop podcast, Roberts shared a glimpse of her life and her "incredible" relationship with her husband.

"I think that first kind of real "seismic shift" was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," Roberts revealed to the Goop founder. "That was the first like my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

The "Steel Magnolias" star and her cinematographer husband share three children, namely Phinnaeus and Hazel (15-year-old twins) and Henry (13).

Roberts went on and described him as her "favorite human" and that she and their children are lucky to have him as their father.

Furthermore, Roberts also detailed how they managed to make their relationship work through all these years.

"We've been married for 16 years, we've been together for 18. It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex...you're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch and you don't know if he is going to want to get patterned towels."

To recall, the couple came from failed marriages. The 51-year-old Moder was previously married to makeup artist Steimberg Moder, while Roberts married singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett after meeting her on the set of "The Player."

After their three-week romance, Lovett and Roberts eloped in June 1993 in Marion, Indiana but called it quits in March 1995.

