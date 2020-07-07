Sephora Collection: 3 Products That Are Worth Your Money

Have you ever experienced that giddy feeling upon entering a theme park and excited to see all the extraordinary attraction? If kids and kids at heart feel that in Disney Land, well, ladies and makeup enthusiasts feel the same the minute they step at the beauty wonderland called Sephora.

Sephora is like a heaven on Earth for beauty product lovers. The store gives you that feeling of buying sweets in a candy store, only so much better since you can use and abuse the products you will purchase.

Sephora has been specializing in makeup and beauty products for decades now, and they curate the best of the best items that are worth all those hard-earned penny.

If you are a first-timer at Sephora, things can get a little overwhelming with the gazillion product choices surrounding you. So to give you an idea, here are some of Sephora's best-selling items that you can purchase in their official Amazon store, which are surely worth it.

Matte Perfection Powder Foundation

Finding the right powder foundation could be a challenge. You have to consider your skin tone, skin texture, ingredients used, and of course, the budget. Going for cheap products can be super tempting, but will it deliver the results you need?

With Sephora's best-selling Matte Perfection Powder Foundation, it gives you a fusion of both powder and cream in one matte-finish foundation. Aside from that silky soft feeling on the skin, this product also gives superior coverage for every skin tone with over 35 shades.

Beauty enthusiasts swear by the quality of this powder foundation, as it gives your skin a matte finish without looking caked on even after 24-hours of wearing. It doesn't give you that sticky feeling because it is super weightless and will provide you with that natural glow.

If you want to experience an airbrush finish in a compact and lightweight powder, this product is the way to go!

Tools of the Trade Brush Set

A perfect makeup look relies not only on the product but also on the tools you use to apply them. This ready-to-roll makeup brush from Sephora is perfect for both first-timers and die-hard beauty junkies looking for a complete on-the-go set.

It includes 10 different brushes, including powder, complexion, angled blush, highlight, contour, fan, eye shadow, smudge, blending, concealer, angled liner, and a spoolie brush to achieve your #MakeUpGoals.

It also comes with a sleek faux-leather roll bag to keep your tools organized and ready to pack anytime. And did we mention that you can have all of these for just $65? What a steal!

Eye Love Eyeshadow Palette

You can never go wrong with nude shades, so having this Sephora Eye Love Eyeshadow Palette is a must in your makeup collection. It comes in different palettes, but it mainly promotes light to medium warm tones that are perfect for everyday use.

The creamy powder shade comes in a combination of matte and shimmer shades that complements every skin tone and can create natural to glam look. The palette also comes with a mirror to back you up in your eyeshadow game.

