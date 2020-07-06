Men’s Grooming: 5 Tools Every Man Needs For The Perfect Post-Quarantine Look

Gone are the days when skincare, grooming, and overall body care is only under the women's language. Nowadays, men are also equally vain and put on effort to look good, smell good and be presentable at all times.

Aside from taking a shower regularly, using antiperspirants and brushing teeth, men are also extra careful with their skincare and overall grooming. They may not take hours to dress up and prepare on a regular basis, but they have managed to keep up a quick routine that will make them look dapper day and night.

If you want to be one of those dashing and effortlessly handsome and fresh-looking men, below are the top five grooming essentials you should get from Amazon to revamp that caveman-quarantine look.

NOOA Haircut Grooming Set

Despite the much-relaxed coronavirus restriction, it is still safer to have that much-needed haircut and grooming at home. Fortunately, you can easily do that through the help of this NOOA Haircut Grooming set. It is complete with shaving and haircut set that can help you in your DIY post-quarantine look.

The whole set includes a hair clipper, guided combs, hair scissors, cleaning brush, cleaning sponge and protective cap for your ultimate home-based makeover. What we love most about this set is the cordless rechargeable hair clipper that can be used for 200 minutes. It also comes with a storage pouch, making it easier to store and bring during travels.

Remington Foil Shaver

Ditch that cheap over-the-counter razor and level up your grooming game with Remington Foil Shaver. Trim those unwanted facial hairs and quarantine beard using this rechargeable cordless shaver with a pivot and flex technology that will surely give you a smooth result.

It is perfect for both first-timers and pro in shaving, as it has a special feature allowing the head to adjust to critical shave areas like chin, jawline and neck. It is perfect for us, as it is easy to clean and can be washed under the faucet.

ConairMan Ear & Nose Trimmer

An electric shaver can only do so much, so if you are the type of man who also grows unwanted excess hair on the nose and ears, this ConairMan trimmer is perfect for you.

It comes with a detailed trimmer and shaver that strictly cuts those unwanted hairs instead of pulling them, which can be extremely painful. Aside from nose and ears, this cordless trimmer can also be used to trim eyebrows, sideburns, neck hair and other facial hair.

Nivea Men Dapper Duffel Set

Of course, maintaining your hair is not enough to be a complete head-turner. You also have to look and feel clean in both yours and others' eyes. The only way to achieve this is by having a proper body and skincare.

Good thing, Nivea Men offers a Dapper Duffel set complete with body wash, face wash, lotion, shaving gel and shave balm -- perfect for every men's on-the-go grooming needs. We love that it comes in a full-sized bottle that you can use for a month or two.

Head & Shoulders Molding Clay

Finish up your quarantine makeover with this molding clay from the wolds no.1 dandruff shampoo brand. It is made of water-based ingredients, so there is no need to worry about residue and grease after a long day.

But aside from helping you have a stronghold and matte finish hairstyle, this is also a "holy grail" product that can help address multiple skin and scalp issues like dandruff and dermatitis.

