Meghan Markle Defensive? She Shuts Down Prince Harry on This!

People do not like talking about age, or aging rather. Meghan Markle is the same.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was on a video call to the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to take about the issues associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, when the Duke made a tongue-in-cheek comment that obviously did not sit well with Markle, who is years older.

The two were discussing issues emerging from the Black Lives Matter movement when the Duke of Sussex thought of making the mood lighter. Harry said, "I'm aging, right, I'm 35 already." Markle quickly interjects and said "that's not aging!"

Harry of course had a rebuttal, claiming it is aging compared to the other participants of the said call. Meghan Markle was laughing so it's hard to say she was pissed off or anything like that, but as Mirror UK claimed, she was certainly miffed by the comment.

In fact, after she interjected, the conversation became a little tad uncomfortable. Did she somehow call attention to her and Prince Harry's age difference by interjecting like that?

It can be remembered that in the past, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still dating, age had been a contention for the media and the public. people cannot get over the fact that Meghan Markle is older. Not that the criticisms have died down even if they got married. IT can even be remembered when Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnancy with Baby Archie, a lot of commenters hinted that she was too old to be pregnant or have a baby.

But life goes on and now Baby Archie is over a year-old!

Back at the call in topic though, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were able to share their insights about racial injustice happening today.

In the conversation, Harry said that it is undeniable that everyone in the world has been brought up differently. hence, how they view the world would not be similar to each other. However, despite these differing backgrounds and education, it does not mean that all words and actions are correct, especially when there are biases involved.

According to Harry, once people realize that some of their perceptions of the world are biased, they have to acknowledge it and do something to overcome it. They have to do the work to become more aware and avoid these biases, especially if they are wrong. Doing so can help people stand up against racism, which is so wrong and should not be acceptable to the society.

Meghan Markle also threw her two cents in.

"It's not just in the big moments, it's in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lies and thrives," she explained. "It makes it confusing for a lot of people to understand the role that they play in that, both passively and actively."

Harry then called for a reassessment of the past and to recognize it for what it is so people can become better. The British colonial past has its fair share of injustice and Harry call on people to be aware of this, enough for them to do something about it. Doing something about racism and injustice would not be easy, and sometimes even uncomfortable, the Prince says. Harry is a firm believer that everyone will benefit from this.

