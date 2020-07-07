Tom Hanks Selfish? Actor Pushing To Do THIS As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

Is Tom Hanks hoping against hope that he would be able to return to Australia? Is he's raring to work again? Does he not care if the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging?

Yes, yes, but No.

According the West Australian, even though the coronavirus pandemic is still destroying production schedules as well as cinematic releases in Hollywood, the actor still wants to resume production and filming of the Elvis Presley biopic he had been working on before the crisis.

Hanks wants to be back at the said country by October, which is truly cutting it close. It's as if the world is anywhere near to having a vaccine already. But then, his sentiments are completely understandable.

Some people have been so out of their work for so long now that they are already literally itching to get back to it. Some think they would die if they do not get back to work soon. They cannot rely on government's help and just sleep in their house forever.

According to Wall Street Journal, wanting to get back to work is not being selfish. It's the dilemma of most today, since not everyone truly wants to gamble with their health but at the same time, lose their very livelihood.

Despite this desire by Tom Hanks, it does not mean he no longer cares about the virus. it also does not mean that he's willing to take unnecessary risks just because he already wants to work. According to another report, Tom Hanks asked doctors at a Queensland hospital if he was indeed, "a red flag case."

This means that he was feeling so uncomfortable with the COVID-19 symptoms that he wanted to know if doctors are very concerned about him, beyond and above other coronavirus patients. It means he's not willing to gamble with his health.

When we were in the hospital, I said, 'I'm 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart--am I a red flag case?' But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," he explained.

Hanks is worried about the virus, yes, but he is not one to worry about dying.

It is apparent that he's a man who would like to live life fully, and worrying about death is not going to help with that.

"I'm not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I'm pretty calm about that," he said.

Having survived the said virus, he is not rejoicing. Instead, he's hard at work calling on people to do three things that they can do, to avoid becoming sick and making other people sick. These are to wear a mask, to socially distance, and to wash their hands. he said she cannot understand anyone who cannot just do their "part," when they are simple things to do and they can endanger people's lives if they do not.

In a virtual press conference, Tom Hanks gave encouragement to people finding it hard not to be able to work these days - not just for weeks now, but already for months. He shared that he personally has no idea when he will go back to work, just like everyone else.

"Nobody has any idea of when they will go back to work," he said, but he is sure that the time will eventually come. The time is unclear but it is not uncertain. Instead, everything will fall into place one day, he believes.

At present, getting people back at their jobs means addressing first several factors - financial concerns, legal concerns, and physical concerns. There is a need place to figure these all out, especially how people would work in close quarters, Tom Hanks claims.

READ MORE: Kanye West SHAME: Presidential Hopeful Received Millions From COVID-19 Program

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles