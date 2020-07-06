COVID-19 Painful Effect: Tom Hanks Reveals Truth About Coronavirus

Tom Hanks survived his battle against COVID-19 months ago. Now, he spoke up about its concenring effects to warn everyone to practice safety measures.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Hanks opened up about his symptoms when he contracted the virus.

In March 2020, Hanks confirmed in a statement that both he and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the virus in Australia while on location for a movie.

"I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes," the actor said during the G2 Virtual Interview with Hadley Freeman. "That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway."

According to the 63-year-old "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor, he and his wife had very different reactions. Despite that, their discomfort went away after two weeks.

He added that Rita lost her sense of taste and smell. Aside from severe nausea, Wilson reportedly had a higher fever than he did.

Freeman then asked him Tom if he was scared, to which Hanks said that it did hit him since he has Type 2 diabetes and a stent inserted in his heart.

According to Health.com, patients who have diabetes -- like the 63-year-old Hanks -- are at a higher risk of getting complications from the novel coronavirus.

This is mainly because some viruses tend to increase their numbers on higher blood glucose levels. In addition, diabetes sufferers are already considered as immunocompromised patients due to their weaker immune systems.

"But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," Hanks went on. "I'm not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I'm pretty calm about that."

Hanks Gives Advices To Beat COVID-19

In more Tom Hanks news, the Hollywood actor recently urged people to do three things amid the pandemic: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands.

In a press conference he held for his upcoming Apple TV+ movie "Greyhound," Hanks emphasized that those three things are simple enough to be followed by everyone.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things - I just think shame on you... Get on with it, do your part... it's common sense," the Cast Away star added.

Per the actor, those little things can help everyone control the spread of COVID-19, so it really surprises him whenever he bumps into someone who does not want to do "their part."

He added: "Do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

The World Health Organization's record shows that as of the writing, there have been 11,327,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 532,340 of which succumbed.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Heartbreak: Jay-Z Delivers CRUSHING NEWS Amid Pandemic

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles