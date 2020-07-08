Listen While You Work: 5 Self-Help Audiobooks You Need to Listen To

We are half-way done with one of the worst years ever created, but why not start focusing on your personal development while waiting for 2020 to end?

There are many self-help and personal development books that can help better yourself in different areas of your life.

Many people believe that getting points of view from different people can be very inspirational. It will also create a positive vibe in your life once you allow it.

Not the reading type? There are already audiobooks created that makes you distracted while doing household chores or while jogging or exercising.

The Criteria of a Good Audiobook

The topic

It would help if you chose an interesting topic. It can be either light or profound, but when selecting so, it should be deep enough that it would make you ponder on things.

The author read it

When an author reads their book aloud, it would sound more friendly and natural because they're their own words.

The length

It should be long enough, with a minimum of at least 4 to 5 hours. there's nothing worse than finishing a good book because you want it to be longer than expected.

The reviews

This is the obvious part when choosing your book, as you don't want to judge it by its cover. Check out the reviews and see what other people are saying about it. But take every review with a grain of salt as there are always going to be fans and haters.

How to Productively Read Audiobooks

Read, or rather listen, while you're doing things like walking, driving, or cleaning. It's easier that way.

Some readers read too slow, so listen to at least with a speed of 1.25x. Many audiobook apps have this setting, and it makes a lot of difference when you're listening.

Having it at 1.25x could also feel more conversational rather than slow like people when they read it aloud.

Top 5 Self-Help and Personal Development Audiobooks

How to Be an Antiracist

With the Black Lives Matter movement coming to light and making its waves, educate yourself with this thought-provoking and illuminating audiobook. With whatever race you are, you'll surely rethink your personal experience and beliefs about class, gender, sexuality, and disability.

Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear

If you want to ask the right questions about your future, this book will teach you how to be more playful and trusting with your creativity to figure it all out.

It's the right kick in the pants you might need to get you back to work.

The Friendship Formula: Add Great Friends, Subtract Toxic People and Multiply Happiness

You'll realize how many different kinds of friends there are, as friendship is an investment and involves commitment.

This book will help you set boundaries in your relationships while making your emotional well-being a priority. This will also explain what kind of toxic friend is toxic enough to let go.

Eat That Frog: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time

This book will give you the best primer on getting focused and staying focused if you have all types of distractions.

It will help you take a good look at choosing the most crucial task, up to the least. If you're a procrastinator, this book is definitely for you.

The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life

In this book, the author outlines the strategies used by top performers from different industries, such as politics, sports, and entertainment.

There are also historical examples of well-known achievers. While some books give a step-by-step guide on how to improve a version of you, this book explains WHY you need to create a new version of you and would tell how far you're going to be useful in life, and how you're going to put that alter ego to motion.

