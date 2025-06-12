Britney Spears' recent bond with her youngest son has her inner circle fearing that the teen is taking advantage of his mother.

The 43-year-old pop star purchased a top-of-the-line Mercedes SL 63 AMG+ for her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline. The lavish gift came in the same month Jayden relocated back to California, following his November 2024 arrival in the state, while his older brother Sean Preston, 19, remained in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

While the move may seem like an effort by Spears to mend their broken relationship, people around the singer believe the teen's motives may be less than sincere.

Inner Circle Worried About Teen's Intentions

"Britney's team is definitely worried about her relationship with Jayden because everybody is wary that he is using her for financial gains and for his career," a source told Daily Mail. "The fear is this could hurt her and be the last straw for her."

Aspiring musician Jayden was later spotted driving the new car around Calabasas with an unknown woman in the passenger seat.

Though Jayden has reportedly become more "attached" to Spears in the last couple of months, one source said his older brother has remained more aloof.

According to the source, "Sean still takes the same stance he always has with his mom, which is guarded and at an arm's length because he does not want in the industry."

A second insider painted a more optimistic picture of the mother-son relationship, calling their recent time together "very special" and "incredibly healing" for Spears.

"With Sean, there is still some room for improvement, but this is a time of reconciliation," they added. "Both boys are welcome to visit and stay with Britney any time they want. Britney has needed some mom time, and she would love to be with her kids all summer and make up for lost time."

Spears and her sons' bond has been complicated in earlier years. Federline was awarded care of the boys in 2008, following his divorce from Spears the previous year, when the singer became the subject of a conservatorship due to a well-publicized breakdown.

Jayden spoke out at the time, acknowledging the strain but expressing hope for reconciliation. "I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," he said. "I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."

The boys moved to Hawaii in 2023 with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince. Spears reportedly reunited with them last year when her brother, Bryan, helped arrange a visit to their new residence. However, when Jayden returned to California around the same time Spears' court-ordered child support payments lapsed upon his 18th birthday, some insiders found it strange.

"He reached out to Britney, saying he missed her and felt she had shown she was doing better," a source said. "Everyone around her is cautiously optimistic."

Spears has already paid over $5 million in child support over the years. Federline was previously reported to have been earning $240,000 per year since 2007, which was later doubled by a court-ordered increase.

Insiders also allege that Spears and Jayden have bonded over their shared love of music.

"Britney is ready to give him every advantage," one said. "She believes he's incredibly talented, and she takes full credit for his musical abilities."