5 Body Wash To Stay Clean And Fresh All Throughout The Summer At Home

Being on lockdown does not mean to "quarantine and chill" all day without taking a shower. Remember, one of the key ways to avoid catching novel coronavirus is to keep yourself clean and free from bacteria.

So aside from regular handwashing, we should also be mindful of our bath routine to remove all the dirt and germs our body has accumulated, especially during the summer period where we get to sweat more due to the hot and humid weather.

Level up your body cleansing game through the help of these five top-selling body washes available in Amazon.

Dove Go Fresh Body Wash

Start your day with a refreshing cucumber and green tea scent from this Dove Go Fresh Body Wash. Aside from the extra cooling effect, this product also gives the skin a soft and smooth feeling all day.

This body wash promises to work in a luxurious lather while absorbing deeply and gently cleaning your skin. What we love most about this specific Dove body wash variant is the nice lather build-up that is easy to rinse -- without feeling greasy.

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

If you have sensitive skin and a delicate sense of smell, this one is perfect for you. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash is a fragrance-free product that is infused with oaths to soothe dry and itchy skin.

It is specially formulated to cleanse the skin without disrupting the skin's natural moisture. It is perfect for those experiencing frequent breakouts and bumps on the shoulder, arms, neck and back.

After showering, you will instantly notice the soft, smooth, and healthy skin minus the oily residue feeling. The Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash is so moisturizing that you do not have to apply moisturizer or lotion after every bath.

OGX Soothing Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash

Do you miss the spa vibe already but have no choice but to stay stuck at home? Then bring the spa feeling in your shower with this OGX Soothing Coconut Coffee Scrub & Wash. Feel the combined relaxing goodness brought by this scrub infused with exotic arabica coffee and coconut oil that is not only relaxing to smell but also provides excellent exfoliating and moisturizing feeling to hydrate your skin.

It's like a 2-in-1 body wash and scrub with a mild scrubbing effect that will not dry your skin and cause further harm.

Irish Spring Moisturizing Men's Body Wash

Of course, the men at home needs extra body cleansing too. This Irish Spring Moisturizing Men's Body Wash is uniquely formulated to cater to men's excess oily skin. And just like men's needs, this product not only acts as a body wash but also a face wash -- perfect for their lazy skincare routine.

The best thing about this men's body wash is that it is packed with odor neutralization technology that will keep men feeling and smelling fresh all day even without using deodorant. The refreshing scent lasts all day, as if you bathed a bottle of cool perfume on your body.

CeraVe Body Wash With Salicylic Acid

This body wash is perfect for those with rough, bumpy and extra sensitive skin. It is highly recommended for people who experience skin conditions like body acne, skin ingrown, and keratosis pilaris.

It contains three essential ceramides and salicylic acid to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier and calm the skin's redness caused by skin conditions.

