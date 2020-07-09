Sussex Suffering: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spark Outrage!

Royal watchers are lashing out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their recent speech with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Earlier this week, the Sussex couple -- who retained their roles as president and vice- president of the charity -- made a virtual call to discuss humanitarian issues such as race and equal rights to the youth.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Urged Britain To "Acknowledge" The Past

Unfortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked an outrage among fans and royal experts after they urged Britain to "acknowledge" its uncomfortable colonial past.

"Certainly when you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," the 35-year-old Prince Harry said during the virtual call from their Los Angeles home.

Although they did not directly mention the name of Queen Elizabeth II, it is well known that Her Majesty is the current head of the Commonwealth. Not to mention that she has been the head of the monarchy for 68 years now.

Royal Fans, Experts Slam The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly criticized the Queen's life work, royal watchers have called for the pair to be stripped off of their titles

As cited by Expres.co.uk, in one of "TalkRadio" segments, royal commentator Dan Wootton spoke to one disappointed caller from Lichfield and pointed out that the couple was ungrateful to the royal family.

The woman also claimed that the Duke of Sussex is ruining the reputation of the monarchy, an act that should revoke their title as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Prince Harry is just destroying everything that made him a success in the first place. It is a shame and I think he should be stripped of his title," the caller said.

To recall, after Prince Harry and Meghan dropped their bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the Firm, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would no longer use their HRH titles and receive public funds for royal duties.

Moreover, Wootton's discussion with the caller continued. Interestingly, the woman highlighted Prince Harry's close relationship with the Queen despite his fallout with the royal family -- particularly Prince William.

"I think Harry can still pick up the phone and see how the Queen is, actually. The one relationship that hasn't been destroyed in all of this is the personal relationship between Prince Harry and the Queen," the royal commentator replied. "The Queen is probably thinking, I have lived through WW2, this isn't anything."

In more related royal family news, expert Robert Jobson slammed the runaway royals for "disrespecting" the monarchy and Her Majesty. He also pointed out that it's "very easy to criticize" the institution when Harry is thousands of miles away from the U.K. and living in a huge mansion in LA.

Jobson went on and highlighted the monarchy's achievement over the years, most especially under Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

