Naya Rivera Missing Clue: 'Glee' Star Shares Haunting Instagram Post Days Before Disappearance

"Glee" actress Naya River told her Instagram followers that "tomorrow is not promised" just six days before she went missing.

She wrote the poignant caption on an Instagram selfie, saying, "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised."

pic.twitter.com/Huju1YNBEo What Naya said on her post 6 days ago is haunting. I really hope she’s found safe and well. #NayaRivera — CH (@OfficialCWH) July 9, 2020

The 33-year-old star remained active on social media over the last week, sharing pictures of herself in the garden as she sunbathes and wrote, "At this point, we just vibin y'all."

However, her final Instagram post before going missing on Wednesday afternoon was a sweet picture of herself kissing her 4-year-old son Josey.

Rivera captioned the photo, "Just the two of us."

Naya River is missing after Ventura, California authorities found Josey alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru on Wednesday, as confirmed by the authorities.

According to Robert Kovacik of the NBC4 LA, Rivera's search started on Wednesday afternoon when she and her son didn't return the rental boat to the facilities after the three hours that she paid for.

Kovacik reported that the Ventura County Sheriff's Department stated that Rivera rented the pontoon boat for an afternoon of swimming, but never got out of the water with her son.

While her son was wearing a life vest, it was presumed that Naya Rivera didn't wear her adult life vest as it was found on the boat.

Cops acknowledge that it may be a case of drowning in a horrible accident. Her car was also found nearby.

In the boat were some of Rivera's possessions, including a purse, wallet, and food. Another bag was left in her car.

According to the Sheriff, "The son said that he had been swimming with his mother and that he got back in the boat but his mother didn't."

However, the circumstances are unclear, and cops say that it's difficult to interrogate a toddler.

The Sheriff also added that it's unknown how deep the water was at the spot where Naya Rivera went into or what kind of conditions they might have faced.

She is reportedly presumed dead.

As TMZ reports, Josey said his mother "jumped in the water and didn't come back up."

The search party was scouring the reservoir until darkness fell, but there was no trace of the actress. The search has been temporarily put to a stop as they resume in the morning.

When news broke, Naya Rivera's former "Glee" co-stars have spoken out publicly on their social media.

Heather Morris, who played as Rivera's love interest in the show, said, "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."

Harry Shum Jr. also tweeted, "Praying."

Naya Rivera's ex-fiancee Big Sean also expressed his concern by liking a series of tweets praying for the safe return of the star.

On Wednesday evening, authorities worked to reunite the child with family members.

The search for Naya Rivera is expected to continue on Thursday morning.

