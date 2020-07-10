Meghan Markle's Baby WILL NOT Be A Prince -- Here's Why

Archie Harrison's title has been in question ever since he was born.

Royal watchers continue to wonder whether he will still get a title, especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their senior royal positions. Moreover, when Archie was born, his parents renounced his birthright title.

Baby Archie Not A Prince

Apparently, instead of a princely honor, the 1-year-old royal was given the title of a "master."

However, the said denial of the HRH title originated from the changes made and applied to the monarchy by his great-great-great-grandfather King George V in 1917.

During that time, the monarch released a letters patent, which massively reduced the number of royals entitled to take on a title.

"The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms," the letters patent stated, per Independent.

The rules restricted that the immediate heirs to the throne and the eldest son of the monarch's eldest son are the only ones entitled to get princely titles.

It means that Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward all took titles, as well as Prince William's children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie, as Prince Harry's son, cannot enjoy the same HRH title since the Duke of Sussex is the youngest son of the heir to the throne.

Master Archie will instead go by the royal family's surname, and he will live a "normal" life compared to the children of the Duke of Cambridge.

HRH For Baby Archie

For what it's worth, Meghan's child will be entitled to earn an HRH once his grandfather, Prince Charles, takes over the throne. By that time, he could freely use "His Royal Highness" (HRH) attached to his name.

However, experts believe this is highly unlikely.

According to royal historian and author of "Raising Royalty: 1,000 Year of Royal Parenting" Carolyn Harris, Archie may not use the title since he could not pass it anyway.

"Archie will be able to use the title of HRH Prince when Charles becomes King but it is possible that he will not use this title," Harris explained. "Archie will not be able to pass the title of Prince or Princess to his children as they will be another generation removed from the sovereign, but the title of Duke of Sussex will pass to Prince Harry's male-line descendants."

Despite that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly already decided against giving the HRH title to Archie since they want him to live a normal life.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig viewed the alleged restriction as an advantage though, as Archie will not be on the royal career path.

"Without the burden of a title-and no royal role to play-Archie will have a less constrained life, albeit with money and family connections, and with more opportunities outside the royal circle," Koenig said, per Express.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Slap: Prince William, Kate Middleton BETTER Than Sussexes?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles