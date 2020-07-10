Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Make Heartwarming Revelation!

Once dubbed as Hollywood's "It" couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come a long way following their tumultuous divorce in 2016.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the two are said to be happily co-parenting their six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. In fact, multiple reports mentioned that their children are visiting both their parents' LA homes, which is only a five-minute drive from one another.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Relationship in a "Good Place"

Furthermore, People magazine recently noted that the "Tomb Raider" star and Pitt are both "in a good place" after "a lot of family therapy" to help work on their relationship.

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again," a source told the news outlet.

With the ex-couple's amicable status, this has also brought a positive effect on their children.

"Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier," the source added.

Angelina Jolie's Split From Brad Pitt Is For Her Family's "Well-Being"

In more related news, Angelina Jolie recently revealed to British Vogue the reason why she chose to "walk away" from Brad Pitt.

Jolie mentioned that it was for the sake of her "family's well-being" as she focused on herself and her healing.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media." the actress said.

Jolie and Pitt, who were labeled as "Brangelina," met on the set of their 2005 action comedy film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

A year later, the UN Goodwill Ambassador publicly confirmed their relationship when she announced that she is pregnant with Pitt's child.

After nearly eight years of being together, the couple tied the knot in 2014 before the "Salt" actress filed for a divorce in 2016.

Brad Pitt "Completely Devastated" With Angelica Jolie's Surprise Divorce

Multiple reports previously noted that the award-winning actor was "completely devastated" and was in a fragile emotional state after Jolie called it quits.

"He is beside himself and has been crying. He was completely caught off guard and blindsided and had no idea she would do this," a source told Us magazine in 2016.

The outlet also revealed that the "Fight Club" actor was surprised and was not prepared that the "Maleficent" star will pursue the divorce.

"Angelina filed the court papers a minute before the courts closed on Monday night. He didn't have a lawyer or anything. She had threatened divorce in the past but he did not think she would file this time," the source mentioned.

