Prince Harry Getting U.S. Citizenship? The TRUTH!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to live in the United States to kick off their private and independent life after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

After spending a holiday break in Canada, the Sussexes flew to Meghan's native city in Los Angeles, California together with their 1-year-old son Archie.

They are currently staying in Tyler Perry's multi-million mansion in Beverly Hills, reportedly together with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

However, during their move in April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not receive a warm welcome from U.S. President Donald Trump, who made it clear that the American government will not fund the royals' security arrangement.

"It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

While the royals made it clear that their security is privately funded, it looks like a part of Harry and Meghan's U.S. dream will be put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry's Dilemma

After their move to LA, Harry is probably holding a regular tourist visa or an A1 diplomatic visa, which is only allowed for diplomats and government officials. However, he will not be allowed to work under the said visa, aside from having a government-related job.

A New York immigration lawyer told Page Six that while Queen Elizabeth's grandson was able to work in Canada for the past few months, the rules are different now that he is staying in the United States.

But Prince Harry will have lots of options to make his post-royal grand romantic gesture happen. He will have to choose between three options to get a U.S. green card.

The first option is to sponsor himself using the "extraordinary ability" category; second is for Meghan to sponsor him, and; third is for a U.S. entity to sponsor his citizenship.

After being a green card holder for three years, the British prince would be eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Nonetheless, since he was born with a royal birthright, being a U.S. citizen does not come easy for Prince Harry. If he chooses to be a U.S. citizen like his wife, he will have to drop or totally renounce his title as the sixth heir to the royal throne.

So Will Prince Harry Get A U.S. Citizenship?

A source close to the 35-year-old Duke set the record straight that Prince Charles' second son has not made any move to become a U.S. citizen.

"The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship, and I don't think he will apply for a green card at any point," the insider told the Times.

Applying for a U.S. citizenship would mean renouncing his royal title and being subjected to U.S. taxation for his earnings even outside the country. However, it is unclear if Harry is under a 90-day visa waiver program or other special visas.

READ MORE: Demanding Royal: Meghan Markle Furious At Queen Elizabeth II For THIS! [Rumor]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles