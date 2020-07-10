Pro Brow: 3 Tools You Need For The Perfect Eyebrow!

Aside from having clear skin, one key factor in achieving the no-makeup makeup look is through well-defined eyebrows.

According to beauty experts, having perfectly-manicured brows can help frame the shape of your eyes, as well as your face.

It can also play a powerful role in communication since it can send body language as you connect through facial expressions.

Although society says that having bushy brows means "eyebrow on fleek," not all face shapes are applicable in sporting that trendy look. You also have to consider your facial features as well as your lifestyle.

Of course, not everyone is born with aesthetically-pleasing eyebrows, and to achieve that, it requires a lot of time and effort since that it needs to be trimmed, shaped and filled on a daily basis.

Having said that, here are three tools you need to have well-defined brows.

Tinkle Eyebrow Razor

Before filling in your brows, you have to consider shaping them according to your facial features first. After all, it can make or break your look.

Having your eyebrows shaped will help give you a more revitalized look, making it seem as though you had an eye lift.

With this Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, it can easily remove fine hairs from eyebrows and even in the face and neck.

It also comes in a long handle which is suited for beginners.

Rechargeable Eyebrow Razor

If you doubt that you can't handle the manual eyebrow razor, then this electric brow trimmer is perfect for you.

This revolutionary eyebrow device can remove eyebrow hair instantly just by gliding it on the areas that need to be hair-free.

Since it doesn't involve pulling or tugging the hair, like the traditional tweezers or wax, you can barely feel any pain.

Made from sharp stainless steel precision blades, it can surely deliver perfect and fast results without causing any pulls, nicks, redness, or irritation around your skin.

It is also perfect for traveling since it's super lightweight and small enough to keep it in your handbag, bag, or clutch at all times.

Microblading Eyebrow Tattoo Pen by iMethod

2020 was welcomed by the new eyebrow trend called the "feathered brow" look, which consists of having your own natural eyebrow shape but with just a few carefully selected hairs removed and strategic eyebrow makeup application.

It is also done by having cosmetic tattoos to mimic the look of natural hairs by using hair stroke techniques.

Unfortunately, having a feathered brow is not cheap since it needs to be microbladed. However, other beauty experts use liquid eyebrow pencil with an angle fork tip so you can naturally draw hair-like strands.

This product from iMethod is waterproof so it can last up to 24 hours, unlike an ordinary eyebrow powder or pencil.

It also comes in six shades--from light brown to black, to match every hair color.

